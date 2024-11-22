Marine Fisheries Commission selects preferred spotted seatrout management measures

The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission this week chose preferred management measures for the N.C. Spotted Seatrout Fishery Management Plan Amendment 1 that merged recommendations from its advisory committees, as well as public comment, with proposals from the Division of Marine Fisheries.

Most notably, the Commission’s preferred management options do not include a proposed seasonal closure. Options chosen by the Commission include:

Recreational measures: A 14- to 20-inch slot limit with an allowance for one fish over 26 inches. A 3-fish bag limit. Elimination of the captain and crew limit on for-hire trips.

Commercial measures: A 14- to 22-inch slot limit. A Saturday through Sunday closure January through September. A Saturday through Monday closure October through December. Formalizing the stop net fishery management in the fishery management plan.

Adaptive Management: Adopting the adaptive management framework, with the caveat that adaptive management measures must be brought to the Commission for review prior to implementation.

Cold Stun Management: Extending the fishery closure by 15 days, to June 30, following a cold stun. Adopting the cold stun adaptive management framework detailed in the plan.



The preferred management measures are estimated to end overfishing in both the recreational and commercial fisheries. The draft amendment will go for legislative review before returning to the Commission for final adoption in February.

In other business, the Commission:

Approved the draft Eastern Oyster Fishery Management Plan Amendment 5 and draft Hard Clam Fishery Management Plan Amendment 3, for public and advisory committee review.

Approved the following slate of names to send to the Governor’s Office as potential nominees for the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council obligatory seat: Scott Buff, a commercial dealer and vessel owner from Brunswick County; Jack Cox, a commercial fisherman, dealer and vessel owner from Carteret County; Alana Harrison, a seafood business manager from Dare County; Dewey Hemilright, a commercial fisherman from Dare County; and Thomas Newman, a commercial fisherman from Northeastern N.C.

Elected Sarah Gardner as vice chair of the Marine Fisheries Commission.

The Commission also received an update on its request to begin work on Amendment 4 to the Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan. The Division will develop a focused amendment to shift the commercial/recreational quota allocation to 50/50 in 2025, a year earlier than is currently prescribed in Amendment 3. The Division plans to bring a draft amendment to the Commission at its February meeting to approve for advisory committee and public input. Final adoption of Amendment 4 is slated for the August 2025 meeting.

While working on Amendment 4, the Division will develop a more comprehensive Amendment 5 to consider additional management options while maintaining the reductions approved under Amendment 3.

Additionally, prior to the meeting, the Division recognized the following with an awards ceremony:

Former Marine Fisheries Commission Chairman Rob Bizzell received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine and plaque of appreciation for his years of service on the Commission.

Twenty-one members of the N.C. Marine Patrol Swift Water Rescue Team received the Marine Patrol Lifesaving Award, and 14 members of the team received the Marine Patrol Medal of Valor for their service in Western North Carolina in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

A link the meeting recording can be found on the Marine Fisheries Commission Meetings webpage.