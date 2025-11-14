North Carolina Sedimentation Control Commission to meet Nov. 20

The North Carolina Sedimentation Control Commission will meet in the Ground Floor Hearing Room of the Archdale Building in Raleigh at 10 a.m. on Nov. 20, 2025. Members of the public may attend in-person or join the meeting by computer or phone.

An agenda and supporting documents are posted prior to the meeting on the Commission website.

N.C. Sedimentation Control Commission Meeting:

Pursuant to the N.C. Sedimentation Pollution Control Act of 1973, the Sedimentation Control Commission (SCC) was created to administer the state's Sedimentation Control Program.

The commission is charged with adopting rules, setting standards and providing guidance for implementation of the law.