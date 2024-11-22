Submit Release
RETRACTION: Inclusion of Speedlogix Inc in RGF® Environmental Group Press Release

PORT OF PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RGF® Environmental Group, Inc. wishes to issue a correction regarding our press release titled "RGF® Environmental Group Announces Strategic Acquisition to Expand its Vertical American Manufacturing," dated June 11, 2024.

The release inferred that Speedlogix Inc was a potential powder coating client of RGF® Environmental Group. We wish to clarify that Speedlogix Inc is not currently, and has previously never been, a client of RGF®. We regret this error and any confusion it may have caused.

We are committed to providing accurate information and have reviewed our processes to prevent such occurrences in the future.

