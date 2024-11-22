American Friends of NATAL Hosts 'Voices of Resilience' Gala Sharing Inspiring Stories of Trauma Care and Hope

Journalist Chuck Todd led a panel highlighting NATAL’s cutting-edge trauma treatments. Prof Rivka Tuval-Mashiach, NATAL’s Chief Psychologist, facilitated. Panelists Hananel Zilberberg, Shiran Israel, Capt Ortal Biran Gorfinkel (Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for AFN) The evening’s highlight was the Brush “Helmets for Heroes” live auction, hosted by Yuval David, who passionately declared, “We will dance again, and we will continue to thrive.” (Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for American Friends of NATAL) (L to R) Professor Rivka Tuval-Mashiach, NATAL’s Chief Psychologist, Rabbi Michael Siegel, Sara Rubenstein, Efrat Sharupt, Ran Eliasaf, Jude Yovel Recanati, Maayan Aviv, David Kostman, Jason Bordainick (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for American Friends of NATAL)

American Friends of NATAL “Voices of Resilience” - an emotional evening of strength and perseverance from those navigating the journey of healing from trauma.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Friends of NATAL , an organization that supports the work of NATAL Israel Trauma and Resiliency Center, hosted its annual event centered on“Voices of Resilience.” The emotional evening illuminated the strength and perseverance of those navigating the journey of healing from trauma, including shared stories from two IDF soldiers and a Nova festival survivor, and insights from NATAL's chief psychologist. Experiences were shared during a discussion moderated by Chuck Todd, NBC News’ Chief Political Analyst and former moderator of Meet the Press. Emmy-winning actor, filmmaker, journalist, and Jewish LGBT activist Yuval David hosted a live auction featuring 17 unique Brush "Helmets for Heroes" by Israeli artists.Maayan Aviv, CEO of American Friends of NATAL remarked, “For NATAL, resilience isn’t just a buzzword—it’s the heart of our mission, and it’s about empowering individuals to not just survive but thrive. Our experiences reaffirm a simple truth we witness every day: recovery is multifaceted, and every path to healing is unique.”Healing, Rebuilding, and Fostering Hope Amidst the Ripple Effects of TraumaChuck Todd guided a panel that underscored the vital role of NATAL’s innovative treatments. Professor Rivka Tuval-Mashiach, NATAL’s Chief Psychologist and Vice President of International Affairs at Bar-Ilan University, facilitated the discussion and shared her expertise on narrative-based PTSD treatment and the ways trauma shapes identity.Hananel Zilberberg, a former IDF Platoon Commander and author, reflected on his personal journey with PTSD, which inspired his book Ma Ha’kesher. He shared, “A few weeks after I left the Gaza strip, I sat at home alone and suddenly my heart started pounding heavily and I was anxious.” He continued, “A call to NATAL helped me calm down and a few days later I was connected with a therapist. Without NATAL I would have never gone to see a therapist.”Shiran Israel, a 24-year-old tattoo artist in training, shared her harrowing survival story from the tragic Nova Festival attack. She told guests, “Everyone was dancing until the music stopped. We saw a lot of missiles and we tried to escape. We ran about 15K and found a place to hide. We were lucky and I knew I needed therapy to prevent PTSD. At NATAL I knew that I would get the right tools to cope.”Civil Affairs Captain Ortal Biran Gorfinkel recounted her experiences at the Zikim base on October 7th, where she and her unit faced the horrors of body recovery and how she initiated a support group with NATAL to aid her fellow soldiers in their healing process. As a mother, she knew that she needed help. “After service, when I went home, I tried to get back to my life – but I just couldn’t. NATAL created a safe place for us to share all the pain. NATAL therapy made me realize that everything I am feeling is okay.”Brush “Helmets for Heroes" Auction Brings Art and Healing TogetherA highlight of the evening was the Brush “Helmets for Heroes” live auction, hosted by Yuval David who vowed with heartfelt determination, "We will dance again, and we will continue to thrive." The hand-painted helmets were created by internationally acclaimed Israeli artists: Bar Ben Vakil, Uzi Amrani, David Gerstein, Taryn Treisman, Maya Gold, Eran Reshef, Orit Fuchs, Natasha Brilliantova, Ilan Baruch, Sharon Madanes, James Ame (Ame72), Shira Barzilai (Koketit), and Tomer Peretz.Brush’s mission is to promote mental health through the transformative power of art, reminding attendees that even in the face of adversity, healing is possible. Ilan Preiss, Co Founder & Co CEO of Brush, explained, “Each helmet has been designed, painted, and sculpted by different artists with a different meaning: hope, resilience, and sadness.” Michael Kahan, Co Founder & Co CEO of Brush, continued, “We took used helmets from the IDF and each artist was given it as a blank canvas. Proceeds will help the treatment of trauma and the important work of NATAL.”Leaders and Advocates UniteThe event welcomed an international audience, with members of the NATAL team from Israel including NATAL Co-founder Jude Yovel Recanati, CEO Efrat Shaprut, Chair Emi Palmor, as well as David Kostman, Co-CEO at Outbrain and Chair of American Friends of NATAL, alongside New York's real estate leaders, VIPs, influencers, and generous donors committed to supporting trauma recovery and resilience.Generous Sponsors Champion NATAL’s Mission to Foster Healing and ResilienceThe success of the gala was made possible by the generous support of its sponsors. The Platinum Sponsor, Northwind Group, represented by Founder and Managing Partner Ran Eliasaf, emphasized the importance of supporting trauma recovery by remembering the late Dr. Itamar Barnea who stood as an embodiment of resilience and for his pioneering contributions to the field of mental health. “Itamar’s life is the flaming definition of resilience, on how to build your life back after enduring unimaginable trauma. This is exactly what is needed following the aftermath of October 7th and this is exactly what NATAL provides to see many people in need.”Gold Sponsor Jason Bordainick, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Hudson Valley Property Group, demonstrated a deep commitment to philanthropy. Silver Sponsors, including Royal Abstract, Polsinelli, and Toni Young, a dedicated board member of American Friends of NATAL, further underscored their dedication to NATAL. FRÉ (freskincare.com), the science-backed suncare + skincare brand, provided elegant “resiliency” giftbags. Liv Breads (livbreads.com), the artisan bakery and coffee bar, provided guests with their famous rugelach.About AFN: American Friends of NATAL’s (AFN) supports the Israeli based NATAL that provides vital assistance to Israelis suffering from trauma primarily due to terrorism and war. AFN engages in innovative collaborations, partnering with US organizations who seek NATAL’s expertise in the field of trauma preparedness and recovery.About NATAL: NATAL - Israel Trauma and Resiliency Center is a non-profit organization founded by Yossi Hadar and Judith Yovel Recanati. NATAL specializes in the field of war-and-terror-related trauma, PTSD and resiliency-building among civil society. NATAL was the first center in Israel to standardize and create protocols for coping with trauma and resilience-building in a social general society context.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.