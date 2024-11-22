DMARC MSP Success Story: Aibl Enhances Email Security for Clients with PowerDMARC

Aibl partnered with PowerDMARC to help clients implement email authentication easily.

MIDDLETOWN, DE, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aibl , a leading technology consulting firm in Australia specializing in Microsoft Productivity solutions, has achieved new levels of success in streamlining email authentication for its clients. By partnering with PowerDMARC, a global leader in domain security and email authentication automation solutions, Aibl has strengthened its position as a trusted managed service provider (MSP) while ensuring robust domain security for its diverse clientele.Aibl’s Email Security ChallengeAs a consultancy serving multiple clients with varied domain configurations, Aibl faced mounting challenges in managing email authentication protocols, including DMARC, SPF, and DKIM. Manual configuration processes were time-consuming and inefficient, and a lack of real-time alerts and detailed reporting made it difficult to detect and mitigate phishing and spoofing attacks effectively.The PowerDMARC AdvantageTo address these challenges, Aibl leveraged PowerDMARC’s DMARC MSP Partner Program . This partnership equipped Aibl with tools that:- Simplify the configuration and monitoring of DMARC, SPF, and DKIM protocols.- Provide real-time threat alerts and detailed, human-readable reports.- Enable efficient multi-domain management to reduce administrative burdens.- Enhance security with two-factor authentication to protect sensitive client data.These features empowered Aibl to streamline email authentication processes, delivering seamless protection to their clients’ email ecosystems.Transformative ResultsBy integrating PowerDMARC’s solutions, Aibl achieved the following outcomes:- Simplified setup: Reduced complexity in email authentication management.- Enhanced threat visibility: Real-time monitoring and reporting allowed for quicker detection and resolution of email threats.- Operational efficiency: Multi-domain management optimized workflows, saving time and resources.- Increased client trust: Stronger email security reinforced Aibl’s credibility as a reliable MSP partner.Key Features That Made a DifferenceAibl benefited significantly from PowerDMARC’s core offerings, including:- Hosted DMARC, DKIM, and SPF services.- Comprehensive DMARC report analyzer.- True multi-tenancy capabilities tailored for MSPs.A Step Forward for MSPs EverywherePhil Patelis, CTO-at-large at Aibl, remarked, “PowerDMARC makes life so much easier. The platform has transformed how we manage email authentication for our clients, enabling us to deliver secure, efficient, and reliable solutions.”Join the PowerDMARC MSP Partner ProgramThe success of Aibl demonstrates the value of adopting an advanced DMARC management platform to simplify email security. MSPs looking to elevate their services and protect client domains from email-based threats can explore the PowerDMARC MSP Partner Program for tailored solutions designed to meet their needs.For more information on PowerDMARC’s offerings or to schedule a demo, get in touch today!About PowerDMARCPowerDMARC is a domain security and email authentication SaaS platform that helps organizations protect their domain name, brand, and emails against spoofing, impersonation, ransomware, and other forms of unauthorized use. PowerDMARC provides a complete suite of hosted email security protocols such as DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT, along with simplified reporting integrated with AI-powered Threat Intelligence. It helps organizations gain visibility on their email channels and combat cyber attacks. PowerDMARC supports over 2000 organizations from Fortune 100 companies, to governments that span more than 80 countries.The PowerDMARC platform is DMARC MSP/MSSP ready, with multi-tenancy support along with Whitelabel. PowerDMARC has 1000+ channel partners worldwide and is SOC2 Type 2, ISO 27001 Certified, and GDPR compliant.

