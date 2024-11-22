Sip, Shop, and Support: California Closets Shines at Wine Women & Shoes

Dogs from Paws4People at the 2024 Wine, Women & Shoes Event

California Closets embraced its role as a sponsor at the Wine Women & Shoes event in Wilmington to raise crucial funds for Paws4People.

WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- California Closets is proud to have been the “Keys to the California Closet” Sponsor for the Wine Women & Shoes event in Wilmington, NC, which took place on October 10, 2024 in support of the Paws4People foundation. The event raised thousands of dollars for the charity, which helps provide service dogs for individuals in need, a cause that aligns closely with California Closets’ core values of giving back to the community and helping people.The Wine Women & Shoes event in Wilmington was a lively and captivating fundraising occasion that brought together community-focused, philanthropic women to sip, shop, savor, and support an important cause in a stylish and enjoyable manner. Guests relished fine wine tastings, took part in exciting live auctions, explored designer shopping, and enjoyed a glamorous fashion show showcasing the latest trends. This setting fostered unforgettable experiences and made a significant impact on a meaningful mission.As a “One of a Kind” sponsor, California Closets was featured prominently throughout the evening. The raffle, titled the “Keys to the California Closet,” gave attendees the chance to win a California Closets gift card among other luxury prizes. The brand’s presence was celebrated across the event, with their name being highlighted frequently during the event announcements, reinforcing California Closets' commitment to the local community.This marks the second year California Closets has sponsored Wine Women & Shoes, strengthening the partnership between California Closets Wilmington and the program. “We hope that through our participation, attendees come away with a deeper understanding of our commitment to community involvement and our dedication to supporting important causes,” said franchise co-owner Graziella Marengi.Participating in Wine Women & Shoes offered California Closets the opportunity to engage with local residents while raising awareness for Paws4People️. The charity is dedicated to facilitating opportunities for individuals to experience a fulfilling life by providing customized training with highly qualified Assistance Dogs. The Paws4People mission enhances the quality of life for individuals with disabilities, empowering them to lead more independent and enriching lives.“This event allowed us to not only showcase our brand but to support such a meaningful cause like Paws4People, which deeply aligns with our values of helping others and giving back to the community,” said California Closets Marketing Manager Ariel Chenworth. “Being able to contribute to an event that raises awareness and funding for service dogs is an honor, and we’re thrilled that California Closets could play a role in making a positive impact."Organizations interested in collaborating with a California Closets franchise for future events are encouraged to reach out to Marketing Manager Ariel Chenworth. She can be contacted at the office at (919) 785-1115 or via email at anchenworth@calclosets.com.To book a complimentary design consultation and learn more about your local California Closets Design Center, schedule an online consultation at https://www.californiaclosets.com/ North Carolina:The Raleigh Design Center is conveniently located at 8421-120 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC 27612The Greensboro Design Center is conveniently located at 3316 W Friendly Ave #103, Greensboro, NC 27410The Wilmington Design Center is conveniently located at 1113-B Military Cutoff Rd, Wilmington, NC 28405South Carolina:The Myrtle Beach market is currently being served by the Wilmington Design Center, located at 1113-B Military Cutoff Rd, Wilmington, NC 28405Virginia:The Richmond Design Center is conveniently located at 2014 Old Brick Rd, Glen Allen, VA 23060The Virginia Beach Design Center is conveniently located at 1610 Hilltop West Shopping Center, Virginia Beach, VA 23451About California ClosetsAs leaders in premium and luxury space management, California Closets helps people get more out of their homes, while allowing people to show their individuality, add value to their homes, and make their lives easier.Franchise owners Joe and Graziella Marengi offer California Closets custom storage solutions throughout North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. They understand the fast pace of people’s lives today and love the way custom storage can transform the most chaotic home into an organized sanctuary. With Design Centers in Raleigh, Greensboro, Wilmington, Virginia Beach, and Richmond, they and their expert teams strive to provide every customer with unrivaled personalized service tailored to their organizational needs.

