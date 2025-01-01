ServiceWise Electric Expands Services to Include Plumbing and Launches New Website

ServiceWise Electric expands into plumbing! Now offering plumbing services for metro Atlanta, plus a redesigned website launching January 1, 2025.

CANTON, GA, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ServiceWise Electric, a trusted name in electrical services across the metro Atlanta area, is excited to announce its expansion into plumbing services . Reflecting this growth, the company will now operate under the name ServiceWise Electric & Plumbing. In addition to this service expansion, the company is launching a new, user-friendly website, providing an enhanced digital experience for customers. The website will be live by January 1, 2025.This dual announcement underscores ServiceWise’s commitment to meeting the growing demand for comprehensive home and business solutions while prioritizing convenience, innovation, and customer satisfaction.Expanded Services for Comprehensive SolutionsThe addition of plumbing services represents a significant step forward for ServiceWise, as it aims to address a wider range of needs for both residential and commercial customers. With a strong foundation in delivering dependable electrical services in Canton, GA , and the surrounding areas, the company is now bringing the same expertise and attention to detail to plumbing.A Website Designed With the Customer in MindTo complement the expansion, ServiceWise Electric & Plumbing is introducing a redesigned website tailored to make service information more accessible. The site has been updated to provide a smoother user experience, making it simple for customers to explore the company’s electrical and plumbing offerings, schedule appointments, and connect with the team. The design prioritizes ease of use on both desktop and mobile devices, creating a platform that reflects the company’s focus on innovation and customer convenience.About ServiceWise Electric & PlumbingServiceWise Electric & Plumbing, led by owners Mike and Maggie Grayeski, has been a family-owned business dedicated to serving metro Atlanta homeowners and businesses with professionalism and care. Mike brings more than 30+ years of experience in the electrical field, holding an unrestricted Class II Master Electrician license, while Maggie has over 25 years of management and administrative experience, overseeing operations to maintain seamless day-to-day functionality.To learn more about ServiceWise Electric & Plumbing and explore the company’s expanded services, visit http://servicewiseelectricandplumbing.com/

