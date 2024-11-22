Americans United Against Destructive Driving Calls on Lawmakers to Make Pets on Drivers' Laps Illegal

We can do this Heaven can wait. DON'T drive destructively! I can't be DEAD, I'm only 17!

Pets do not belong on a driver's lap, so says Americans United Against Destructive Driving (AUADD), a highway safety charity.

"We have seen far too many crashes caused by drivers being distracted by their pets on their laps. It's time for lawmakers to recognize the danger and take action to make our roads safer for everyone” — William M. Piecuch, Jr. Founder and President

BURR RIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Americans United Against Destructive Driving (AUADD), an all-volunteer highway safety charity, is taking a stand against a dangerous and often overlooked issue on the roads - pets on drivers' laps. With the increasing number of pet owners taking their furry companions on car rides, AUADD is calling on lawmakers to make it illegal for pets to be on drivers' laps while operating a vehicle.According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, distracted driving is a leading cause of car crashes in the United States. While most people think of texting or eating while driving as the main culprits, having a pet on one's lap can also be a major distraction. Not only does it take the driver's attention away from the road, but it also puts both the driver and the pet at risk of injury in the event of an accident.AUADD is urging lawmakers to act and make it illegal for pets to be on drivers' laps while driving. This would not only help reduce the number of destructive driving crashes but also promote responsible pet ownership. The charity is also calling on pet owners to take responsibility for their pets' safety and well-being by keeping them properly restrained while in a vehicle."We have seen far too many crashes caused by drivers being distracted by their pets on their laps. It's time for lawmakers to recognize the danger and take action to make our roads safer for everyone," said William M. Piecuch, Jr, President and founder of AUADD. "We also urge pet owners to do their part in keeping their pets safe by using proper restraints while driving. Together, we can make a difference and prevent unnecessary deaths."AUADD is committed to promoting highway safety and reducing the number of preventable crashes caused by destructive driving. The charity hopes that lawmakers will take this issue seriously and make it illegal for pets to be on drivers' laps while operating a vehicle. By working together, we can create safer roads for all. For more information on AUADD and their efforts, please visit their website at www.auadd.org

