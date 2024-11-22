ICYMI: Governor Ron DeSantis Announces 17-Day Extension of Gulf Red Snapper Recreational Season

An additional 17 days will be added to the season for Florida anglers to make up for lost opportunities due to recent hurricanes.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced an extension of the state’s record-long 2024 Gulf Red Snapper recreational season, adding 17 additional fishing days for Florida families and visitors to fish Red Snapper during the holiday season. The announcement coincides with the reopening of the 2024 Recreational For-Hire Season by NOAA.

“Because of our good state stewardship, we can offer these extra Gulf Red Snapper days during December,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Many Floridians are still recovering from the impacts of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, and I hope this extended season allows families to enjoy fishing together this holiday season.”

Earlier this year, Governor DeSantis announced a record 103-day Gulf Red Snapper recreational season, noting that the season would be reevaluated if impacted by the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season to accommodate additional days if necessary. Thanks to Florida’s data-driven management efforts, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) noted these additional days will still allow for a robust season next year. The full updated schedule for the remaining 2024 season is as follows:

November 22-24

November 28-30 (Thanksgiving Holiday)

December 6-8

December 13-15

December 20-22

December 24-31 (Christmas Eve through New Years Eve)

“We’re excited to offer anglers additional fishing days during December for Gulf recreational red snapper," said Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Executive Director Roger Young. “The holiday season is a great time to enjoy Florida’s iconic fisheries with family and friends.”

Today’s extension follows Governor DeSantis’ recent announcement of a second consecutive year of discounts on fishing and hunting licenses for Florida families. This includes:

Half-off short-term licenses for Floridians from October 25, 2024, to January 3, 2025, for the annual and five-year multisport licenses for fishing and hunting; and

A 50% discount on lifetime sportsman licenses for children up to 17 years of age.

Age 4 or younger - $200 (normally $400)

Ages 5 to 12 - $350 (normally $700)

Ages 13 to 17 - $500 (normally $1,000)

Additionally, FWC is offering annual saltwater and freshwater combo licenses for just $5.

Residents can purchase the discounted licenses online at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com, in person at their local tax collector’s office, or through the Fish|Hunt FL App, available on Apple and Android devices. Additionally, the discounted one-year and five-year Gold Sportsman licenses can be purchased at any participating license agent.

