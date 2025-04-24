FWC to host series of virtual public meetings on proposed changes to modernize Florida’s wildlife trapping regulations

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is holding a series of virtual public meetings to collect feedback directly from Florida residents on proposed changes to modernize wildlife trapping regulations. The FWC held meetings with the public and a diverse group of stakeholders in a Technical Assistance Group to develop these proposed changes. The content covered in all meetings is identical, and it is not necessary to attend more than one virtual public meeting.

The meeting dates and times are as follows:

These proposed changes will include new regulations that will more closely align with the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies’ best management practices, which ensure that trapping is more humane, species-specific and efficient. Members of the public can learn more about the proposed changes by going to MyFWC.com/TrappingRules and clicking on the banner that says, “Learn More.”

More information about wildlife trapping's uses, the FWC’s process for collecting input on these proposed changes, answers to frequently asked questions and links to the virtual meetings can be found at MyFWC.com/TrappingRules. This page will also include a link to the FWC’s public commenting tool, which will go live on May 6.