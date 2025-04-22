Help plan the future of the T.M. Goodwin WMA

Photos available

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will present draft materials for T.M. Goodwin Waterfowl Management Area’s 10-year Land Management Plan at a public hearing in Brevard County on Tuesday, April 29.

The public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. at the Brevard County UF/IFAS Extension Office, 3695 Lake Dr., in Cocoa. The public is encouraged to attend and will have the opportunity to comment and ask questions regarding the Land Management Plan for the FWC-managed Waterfowl Management Area.

T.M. Goodwin WMA encompasses approximately 6,482 acres in Brevard County. It is an important piece of the conservation lands that protect the upper St. Johns River Basin, providing important flood control and floodplain protection for the St. Johns River. Species including the wood stork, the roseate spoonbill and the Everglade snail kite are known to occur in the area, indicating the vital connection that the T.M. Goodwin WMA represents to surrounding conservation lands. The T.M. Goodwin WMA also offers many opportunities for public recreation, including hunting, fishing, wildlife watching, hiking and biking.

“T.M. Goodwin WMA was purchased to ensure the preservation of habitat for waterfowl and other wetland wildlife, flood storage, and to provide fish- and wildlife-focused outdoor recreation opportunities to the public,” said Savannah Atwell, FWC Land Conservation Planner. “This management plan will specify how we intend to accomplish that goal.”

“T.M. Goodwin WMA is an incredible example of successful partnerships in conservation across organizations,” said Christina Omran, FWC Biological Administrator. “At the FWC, we’re collaborating with the St. Johns River Water Management District, Brevard County, Ducks Unlimited and other organizations to manage and restore the habitats supporting many migrating waterfowl and an array of imperiled species.”

For more information regarding this and other upcoming public hearings, visit MyFWC.com/Conservation, then click “Terrestrial Conservation” and “Management.” Hunting and fishing regulations are not included in this plan or public hearing; they are addressed through a separate public process.

Visit MyFWC.com/Hunting or MyFWC.com/Fishing to learn more about hunting and fishing regulations.

To obtain a copy of the draft elements of the Management Plan for T.M. Goodwin WMA, call Savannah Atwell 850-487-9588 or email Savannah.Atwell@MyFWC.com.

Pursuant to Chapters 253 and 259, Florida Statutes, all lands purchased with public funds must have a Land Management Plan that ensures the property will be managed in a manner that is consistent with the intended purposes of the purchase.

