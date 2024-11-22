Crackdown on Impaired & Reckless Driving Underway

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that State Police and local law enforcement agencies throughout the State will increase patrols through Thanksgiving weekend, targeting impaired and reckless driving. The special enforcement period, an initiative funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, runs from Saturday, November 23 through Sunday, December 1 and will also target other unsafe driving behaviors like Move Over Law violations.

“Thanksgiving kicks off the busiest travel season of the year, and we want everyone to reach their friends and loved ones safely,” Governor Hochul said. “I thank our troopers and local law enforcement for working on Thanksgiving and throughout the holidays to help keep our roads safe. I urge drivers to stay alert, stay sober, and move over when you see vehicles stopped on the side of the road.”

Major increases in traffic volume occur during the Thanksgiving holiday period. It is also a time of the year that is associated with increased alcohol use. During the 2023 Thanksgiving holiday period, law enforcement officers arrested 1,342 drivers for DWI, issued 7,656 speeding tickets and 970 tickets for distracted driving.

New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “A common threat on our roads that we continually fight is impaired and drunk driving. Traffic enforcement is imperative to everyone’s well-being and the goal of making this holiday a safe one. The New York State Police proudly joins our law enforcement partners in the ongoing effort to discourage, detect and apprehend impaired and drunk drivers.”

New York State Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said, “Thanksgiving is a time to enjoy gathering with friends and families. The consequences of driving while impaired can mar those holiday memories forever. It’s simply not worth the risk. Our law enforcement partners will be spending time away from their families this holiday to work to keep New York’s roadways safe.”

State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “The Thanksgiving holiday is one of the busiest times of the year as motorists drive throughout the state to see their families and friends. In order to make travel easier and safer for everyone, we will be suspending construction activities through the holiday weekend as law enforcement agencies focus their efforts on road safety measures. We all want to get to our gatherings and celebrations safely, which is why we need motorists to make safe driving practices their top priority. First and foremost, this means do not drive if you are impaired; buckle up, put your phone down and pay attention to your driving. Let’s all do our part to ensure a happy and safe Thanksgiving for all New Yorkers.”

New York State Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said, “With increased travel on New York’s roads during the holiday season, we urge motorists to stay alert, do not drive distracted or impaired, and to make safe decisions while driving. Our employees and emergency personnel will still be on the road assisting customers over the holiday weekend, and they want to go home to their loved ones at the end of the day. We thank our partners at New York State Police Troop T for patrolling the Thruway and doing their part to keep motorists safe.”

The State Police will supplement regular patrols statewide through efforts including fixed sobriety checkpoints and utilizing Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement (CITE) patrol vehicles to better spot distracted drivers and those talking or texting on handheld devices. These unmarked vehicles blend in with everyday traffic but are unmistakable as emergency vehicles once the emergency lighting is activated.

The average drinking and driving arrest costs up to $10,000. Arrested drunk and drugged drivers face the loss of their driver’s license, higher insurance rates and dozens of unanticipated expenses from attorney fees, fines, car towing and repairs, and lost time at work.

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) and the New York State STOP-DWI Foundation remind motorists that their “Have a Plan” mobile app is available for Apple, Android and Windows smartphones. The app enables New Yorkers to locate and call a taxi or rideshare service and program a designated driver list. It also provides information on DWI laws and penalties, and provides a way to report a suspected impaired driver.

Construction Closures Suspended

In addition to increased impaired and distracted driving patrols, to help ease travel during the busy holiday weekend, temporary lane closures for road and bridge construction projects on New York State highways will be suspended beginning 6 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27 to 6 a.m. on Monday, December 2. This aligns with New York State’s Drivers First Initiative, which prioritizes the convenience of motorists to minimize traffic congestion and travel delays due to road and bridge work. Some work may continue behind permanent concrete barriers, or for emergency repairs.

Regardless of lane closures, drivers must follow the State’s Move Over Law, which was expanded in March to require drivers to slow down and move over for all vehicles stopped along the roadway. In 2024, two Thruway Authority employees were killed, and another was seriously injured in separate incidents while working on the Thruway when vehicles failed to move over. The Thruway Authority and New York State Department of Transportation urge motorists to stay alert while driving, slow down and move over when they see a vehicle on the side of the road. The lives of employees, roadway workers and emergency personnel are in their hands.

Text stops, including park-and-ride facilities, rest stops, service areas and parking areas along state highways, support the State's effort to reduce distracted driving. All text stops will remain open, providing locations where drivers can safely and conveniently use their phones and other mobile devices for calling, texting, navigating and accessing mobile apps. Texting while driving is especially dangerous, as it requires motorists to take their eyes off the road, hands off the wheel and mind off driving.

NYS Sheriffs’ Association Delaware County Sheriff and President Craig DuMond said, “The Thanksgiving holiday is a great opportunity to spend time with family and friends. Don’t ruin your life, or someone else’s, by driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The Sheriffs of New York State want you to enjoy the long holiday weekend and to have a plan to not drive impaired.”

New York State Association of Chiefs of Police President, and City of Batavia Police Department Chief Shawn Heubusch said, “During this season of gratitude, let’s give the gift of safe travels. Stay alert, buckle up and drive with care – your loved ones are waiting for you at home.”