OSA Weekly Update - 11/22/2024

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

2. Relief Associations: Supplemental Benefit Reimbursement Form

3. Avoiding Pitfall: Joint Powers Agreements – Part II

4. Upcoming Deadlines

1. Message from Auditor Blaha



Minnesota turkeys are getting the presidential pardon for the second year in a row! As I prepare to celebrate our state’s world leading turkey industry in Washington, DC on Monday*, I’m reminded how much there is to be proud of in our state that is connected to all of you in local government. I am thankful we have dedicated public servants building our economies, protecting our environment, serving people in need, building local infrastructure, and ensuring it’s all done democratically. I hope you are proud of the work you do, because all of us at the OSA deeply appreciate it. *For the auditors reading this: the trip is at my own expense, though I’d argue there is a public purpose wherever Minnesota agriculture gets the credit it deserves. Note: The Weekly Update will return on Friday, December 6.

2. Relief Associations: Supplemental Benefit Reimbursement Form



Fire relief associations that wish to seek reimbursement of supplemental benefits paid during 2024 must complete the Supplemental Benefit Reimbursement Form posted on the Minnesota Department of Revenue (DOR)’s website. The form is due to the DOR by February 18, 2025, to receive reimbursement in March 2025.

See the OSA’s Statement of Position for additional information on how supplemental benefits are calculated and the reimbursement process.

3. Avoiding Pitfall: Joint Powers Agreements – Part II



Entities created through joint powers agreements must maintain strict accountability of all funds and must maintain reports of all receipts and disbursements. To the extent practicable, the same rules that apply to the individual entities must be applied to any contracts, purchases, or disbursement of funds made under the agreement. The agreement needs to describe how any property acquired under the joint exercise of powers will be distributed after the purpose of the agreement has been completed. Once the purpose of the agreement has been completed, any surplus funds must be returned to the contracting parties in proportion to their contributions.

The Avoiding Pitfall is available on the OSA website.