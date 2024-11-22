Infant Safely Surrendered in Berkeley County Under Safe Haven Act

November 22, 2024 – Healthcare professionals at Roper Berkeley Hospital in Summerville recently accepted an infant surrendered under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act, on Tuesday, November 19, 2024. The SC Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act provides a safe, legal option to surrender infants up to 60 days old at designated locations outlined by law.

The Caucasian male infant was born on November 19, 2024, and weighed 10 pounds, 4.8 ounces at the time of birth.

The infant was safely surrendered at the hospital after birth and was placed in a DSS licensed foster home. Under the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act, Berkeley County DSS took custody of the infant.

Persons who believe they have parental rights to this child are required to attend and claim those rights at the Permanency Planning Hearing scheduled for February 4, 2025, at 11 a.m. at the Berkeley County Family Court, located at 300-B California Avenue, Moncks Corner, SC 29461.

Editor’s note: The Department of Social Services has made a dedicated page on the agency’s website regarding the history of Daniel’s Law in South Carolina with available data going back to 2009. This is the fifth Daniel’s Law baby surrendered in South Carolina during the 2024 calendar year.

DSS released a series of public service announcement videos on Daniel’s Law in August 2023. To see the ads, please click here and here.

A safe abandonment such as this is a perfect time to remind the public that the SC Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act provides a safe, legal option to surrender babies up to 60 days old. For more information about the Safe Haven Act, known as Daniel’s Law, please click here. For a listing of crisis pregnancy care organizations, please see this brochure.