Governor Kotek Declares Drought Emergency in Harney County

Governor Tina Kotek has declared a drought in Harney County through Executive Order 24-30, and directed state agencies to coordinate and prioritize assistance to the region.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, portions of Harney County have been in moderate drought since early July of 2024. Drought metrics like the standardized precipitation evapotranspiration index (SPEI) are also indicating long-term drought conditions are persistent in Harney County, showing drought conditions over the past 12 months. Additionally, below normal precipitation, above normal temperatures, streamflow, and soil moisture conditions further indicate persistent drought conditions in Harney County.

Forecasted water supply conditions and precipitation levels suggest normal to above normal conditions however prolonged drought conditions reduce their impact on alleviating drought such that conditions are not projected to meaningfully improve for the remainder of the year. Drought is likely to have a significant economic impact on the agricultural, livestock, natural resource, and recreational tourism sectors in Harney County.

The drought declaration by Governor Kotek unlocks a number of drought-related emergency tools, including assistance to local water users. Drought declarations also allow the Water Resources Department to expedite review processes and reduce fee schedules.

The Oregon Drought Readiness Council, a standing body composed of natural resource, public health, and emergency response agencies, heard from the Harney County Board of Commissioners in October requesting the Governor’s drought declaration.

The Council received input from Oregon’s Water Supply Availability Committee on regional water supply conditions and Council members have conferred on this matter. The Council recommended that the Governor declare drought in Harney County for the 2024 calendar year, pursuant to Oregon Revised Statutes (ORS) 536.740.

As state and local officials coordinate with federal partners, conditions will be closely monitored by the state’s natural resource and public safety agencies, including the Oregon Water Resources Department and the Oregon Department of Emergency Management.

This drought declaration marks the fourth made by Governor Kotek this calendar year.