Following Whistleblower Allegations of Discrimination, Comer & Oversight Republicans Demand FEMA Provide Information

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) and Republican lawmakers of the panel are calling on Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Deanne Criswell to provide documents and information following whistleblower allegations that the agency is discriminating against individuals displaying Trump campaign signs on their property and withholding relief.

“The Committee on Oversight and Accountability is conducting oversight of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s actions relating to disaster relief and recovery efforts following Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Recent whistleblower accounts allege that FEMA supervisors are deviating from the Agency’s mission and limiting relief based on the political affiliations of disaster survivors. In light of these allegations, the Committee is seeking documents and information to ensure transparency and guarantee that disaster relief for Americans is not dictated based on political affiliation,” wrote the lawmakers.

At this week’s hearing on “Oversight of the Federal Emergency Management Agency,” Administrator Criswell committed to providing the Committee documents related to its investigation. She testified that discrimination against Trump supporters in Florida appears to be an isolated incident, but the Oversight Committee, along with Representative Greg Steube (R-Fla.), has received credible allegations of widespread discrimination against individuals displaying Trump campaign signs on their property.

“[O]n the condition of anonymity, a FEMA official stated that the practice avoiding ‘white or conservative-dominated’ areas is an ‘open secret at the agency that has been going on for years.’ Additionally, another whistleblower contacted the Committee during the hearing. This individual informed the Committee that a FEMA contractor warned a disabled veteran’s family in Georgia to remove Trump campaign materials from their home because FEMA supervisors viewed Trump supporters as domestic terrorists. Also during the hearing, Rep. Greg Steube stated he had heard from 35 constituents ‘with specific instances in which they were either overlooked or specifically discriminated against because of their political affiliation.’ The Committee is in the process of investigating these claims. If they are true, they would corroborate concerns that political discrimination extends beyond Ms. Washington. Furthermore, they suggest an apparent culture, whether sanctioned or not, within FEMA to politically discriminate against disaster survivors, specifically those who support President-elect Donald Trump. The Committee finds these practices unacceptable and reprehensible,” continued to the lawmakers.

The letter is also signed by Representatives Greg Steube (R-Fla.) and Rich McCormick, MD (R-Ga.). Both members waived on to the Committee’s hearing with Administrator Criswell.

Read the letter to FEMA Administrator Criswell here.