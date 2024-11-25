PLIAS Resettlement Arranges Summit to Address Critical Issues of Domestic Abuse and Justice Inequities

Plias Resettlement DV/DHR & Justice Summit, 2024 Violence is not acceptable Official Logo for Plias Resettlement

Summit to Break the Silence on Domestic Homicide, Violence, and Justice, 29 November

This summit represents a crucial opportunity to equip churches with the tools and knowledge needed to address and overcome the systemic barriers that Black and minoritised women’ encounter.” — Jacqueline Hinds, Chair Plias Resettlement

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- “ Every three days on average, a woman is killed by a man ,” according to a recent article in The Guardian Newspaper. Sadly, this is an unspoken issue which is of major concern in churches across the country.In a place where everyone should be able to find solace, safety and protection, the church, it’s where for many in the congregation relief from domestic violence is hard to find.In an effort to address this ever growing fear, PLIAS Resettlement announces its First Domestic Homicide Review (DHR) Summit. The event is scheduled to take place during the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, a global campaign to combat violence against women and girls, on 29 November, W12 Conferences, London. The Summit will focus on the intersectionality of domestic violence , abuse, and the criminal justice system. It aims to shine the light on some of the unique challenges faced by African and Caribbean and minoritised women in addressing these critical issues. Described in a historic documentary from Queen Camilla as a ‘heinous crime’.The Key Objectives of the Summit • To raise awareness of the underrepresentation and lack of involvement of African and Caribbean women in Domestic Homicide Reviews (DHRs) and its impact on addressing domestic abuse and violence.• To advocate for fair criminal justice by addressing and reducing the disproportionate over representation of young black men in the prison system.• To Identify barriers preventing the participation of African and Caribbean communities in policy development, and devise strategies to overcome them.• To foster collaboration amongst stakeholders to promote and enhance the inclusion and empowerment of African and Caribbean women in DHR processes.Why This Summit MattersThe Domestic Homicide Review process, intended to learn lessons and prevent future tragedies, often overlooks the lived experiences of African and Caribbean women. Their absence from these critical discussions perpetuates a cycle of exclusion, leaving vital perspectives unrepresented.Similarly, systemic inequities in the criminal justice system - such as the overrepresentation of young Black men in prison, as highlighted in a review carried out by the now Foreign Secretary, David Lammy in 2017, reinforces the urgent need for targeted advocacy and reform to address structural biases and ensure a fairer system for all.This Summit marks a vital step in bringing these issues to the forefront, empowering marginalized voices, and fostering actionable solutions. By convening experts, community leaders, and advocates, PLIAS Resettlement seeks to build a collaborative roadmap for a more inclusive and just approach to tackling domestic violence and its intersections with the justice system.

