Maine DOE Update – November 22, 2024

Maine DOE to Host Third Annual Computer Science Education Showcase

The Maine Department of Education (DOE), in partnership with Educate Maine, is hosting its third annual Computer Science Education Showcase as part of the 2024 Educate Maine Symposium in December! | More

Nominations Open for Distinguished English Language Arts Educator Awards

The Maine Council for English Language Arts (MCELA), an affiliate of the National Council of Teachers of English, is now accepting nominations for two prestigious educator awards: the Claudette and John Brassil Distinguished Educator Award and the newly-established MCELA Teacher of Excellence Award. | More

Teacher Advisor Opportunity Available at Maine State Museum

The Maine State Museum is seeking a teacher advisor to help design a project that highlights Maine student voices through virtual displays. These displays — which will appear in-person and online — will be a special feature of the Maine State Museum’s reopening in late 2025 or early 2026. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Maine FFA Association Members Engage at 97th National Convention in Indianapolis

This October, Indianapolis, Ind. played host to a sea of blue corduroy jackets when more than 70,000 FFA Organization (formerly “Future Farmers of America”) members came together for the 97th National FFA Convention. Maine students from several FFA chapters said they had the experience of a lifetime joining their peers for this event. | More

Professional Learning/Training Opportunities

Registration Open for 2025 Maine Council for English Language Arts Conference

The Maine Council for English Language Arts (MCELA) has announced its 2025 annual conference, which will take place on Friday, March 21 at the Holiday Inn by the Bay in Portland. | More

