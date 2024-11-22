Submit Release
Sargent Tucker Releases Soulful Holiday Anthem 'Christmas Unites the World (Vocal Mix)'

CA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sargent Tucker (ST), the acclaimed R&B artist known for his spiritually inspired and thought-provoking music, has released his new holiday single, "Christmas Unites the World (Vocal Mix)." Available exclusively through Anada Records, this soulful track celebrates the season with a message of worldwide love, peace, and unity.

The single highlights Tucker’s innovative vocal arrangements, weaving in elements of acapella alongside the subtle, masterful guitar work of legendary Bay Area jazz guitarist Carl Lockett. The track opens with a heartfelt greeting by 10-year-old Ari, who joins Lisa Patterson and ST on background vocals, creating a youthful, harmonious blend. The uplifting melodies and lyrical phases aim to bring listeners together, emphasizing the communal spirit of the holidays.

A Musical Mission of Unity

Tucker describes the song as deeply rooted in his spirituality and commitment to crafting music with purpose. He explains, “I have a sincere desire to create music with enriching lyrics that bring people closer together universally. Whether you’re a believer or not, the season of giving, love, and peace is something we can all embrace.”

With Tucker’s soulful delivery, hypnotic arrangements, and joyful choruses, "Christmas Unites the World" is poised to become a holiday favorite for listeners of all ages.

A Career of Consistency and Accolades

Born in New Orleans and rooted in the San Francisco Bay Area, Tucker’s career as a multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and vocalist has been defined by his dedication and innovation. His work has repeatedly topped charts, including hitting #1 on UK soul charts in 2016 and again in June 2023. His October 2024 release also reached #3 on LMR.

Tucker has earned numerous accolades, including recent nominations for SoulTracks Readers’ Choice Awards Male Vocalist of the Year (2022, 2023, 2024). His single "Good Music" was featured among the 100 Best Soul Songs by SoulTracks critics, and his collaboration with Drizabone, "I Need Your Love," hit #1 in the UK.

Beyond the charts, Tucker’s philanthropic work speaks volumes about his character. His composition "I AM Happy" became the theme song for the I Am Happy Project, where he was a featured performer at Hollywood’s Global Happiness Day, sharing the stage with honorees like Will Smith and Ellen DeGeneres.

Continuing to Inspire

Kevin Beamish, a certified Diamond Award-winning producer, recently praised Tucker’s commitment to authentic R&B, saying, “I believed in you then, and I believe in you now. Just keep doing real R&B. I think there’s a resurgence coming.”

Tucker’s music has consistently resonated with audiences yearning for meaningful lyrics and soulful instrumentation. With "Christmas Unites the World," he once again delivers a track that reflects his passion for connection, positivity, and innovation.

Listen now on Spotify.

"Christmas Unites the World (Vocal Mix)" is now available on all major digital platforms. This holiday season, let Sargent Tucker’s heartfelt music inspire joy and unity worldwide.

Website: https://sargenttucker.com

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/2OG8oDAbz1d36NoCgjUg9Y

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/johnnietckr

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SargentTucker

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sargenttucker

Andrew Braithwaite
Music Talkers
