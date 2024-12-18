Heidari Law Group Suing Carlsbad School District on Behalf of Student Alleging Failure to Protect from Bullying

Attorney Sam Ryan Heidari School bullying Logo for Heidari Law Group

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- California- Attorney Sam Ryan Heidari of Heidari Law Group has filed a lawsuit on behalf of L.K., a minor represented by her Guardian ad Litem, L.F.K, against the Carlsbad Unified School District, Hope Elementary School, and multiple school officials. The complaint alleges severe negligence and failure to protect L.K. from repeated bullying, assault, and harassment by fellow students at Hope Elementary School resulting in significant physical and emotional harm.The lawsuit,case # 24CU028325C, filed in the Superior Court of California for the County of San Diego, details numerous incidents over the course of a year where L.K. was verbally and physically assaulted on school grounds. These episodes include physical violence, threats, and bullying. The complaint highlights instances of repeated assaults and harassment, despite multiple warnings and pleas for intervention from both L.K. and her guardian to teachers, school administrators, and district officials.According to the complaint, Carlsbad Unified School District and school officials failed to fulfill their duty under California law to maintain a safe environment for all students. “California law places an affirmative duty on schools to take all reasonable steps to protect students,” said Sam Ryan Heidari, lead attorney on the case. “This lawsuit seeks justice for L.K. and aims to hold accountable those responsible for the safety of all children in their care.”The complaint further describes alleged negligence in the supervision of students and the failure to implement necessary safety measures, even after documented warnings from L.K.'s guardian regarding the bullying and safety concerns. The lack of protective actions allegedly resulted in serious physical injuries and lasting emotional trauma for L.K.The lawsuit seeks compensation for general and special damages and calls for a thorough reassessment of safety protocols within the school district to prevent similar incidents in the future.Heidari Law Group remains dedicated to advocating for the rights of students and ensuring that educational environments remain safe and inclusive for all. The firm is committed to holding school officials accountable for their responsibilities in protecting the children under their supervision.For more information or report of similar cases, contact:Sam Ryan HeidariHeidari Law Group PCinfo@HeidariLawGroup.com702-777-9999Para obtener informacion en espanol vidi:www.AbogadosConExperiencia1-800-804-6888About Heidari Law Group PC:Heidari Law Group provides comprehensive legal representation across a broad spectrum of legal matters, specializing in personal injury, wrongful death, employment law, sexual assault, and car accident cases. Dedicated to protecting the rights and well-being of clients throughout California and Nevada, Heidari Law Group offers unwavering support and strong advocacy. Led by seasoned attorney Sam Ryan Heidari and his accomplished team, the Los Angeles-based firm is widely recognized for its client-centered approach and relentless commitment to achieving positive outcomes for those they serve.

