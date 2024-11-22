NBCI Supports the ICC Arrest Warrant for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant

NBCI President, Rev. Anthony Evans Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

The National Black Church Initiative, A Coalition of 150,000 Black Churches, says The Church Must Work Hard to Save Humanity from Itself

We want the war to stop. We strongly believe that the actions of the ICC will help to this end.” — Rev. Anthony Evans, President of the National Black Church Initiative

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI), a coalition of 150,000 African African American churches support the International Criminal Court Arrest Warrant for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for the sake of decency and all humanity.National Black Church Initiative President, Rev. Anthony Evans said "The National Black Church Initiative believes It is the church's job to work to stop the killing and genocide against any group. The onslaught of the Israel Defense Force (IDF) is immoral to watch in Gaza and Lebanon. We want the war to stop. Our members of churches worldwide have been working to this end. We strongly believe that the actions of the ICC will help to this end."According to the World Health Organization and the United Nations, Nearly 70% of deaths in the Gaza war, which the United Nations have verified, were women and children, its Human Rights Office has said.The UN has analyzed killings in the first 11 months of the Israel-Hamas conflict in the Palestinian territory and managed to verify 8,119 victims, including 2,036 women and 3,588 children.Out of the verified deaths between 7 October 2023 and 2 September 2024, children represented almost half of the victims (44%), while women accounted for 26%. The highest number of deaths was among children aged between five and nine years old, closely followed by those aged 10-14, and then babies aged up to and including four years old. The youngest victim whose death was verified by the UN was a one-day-old boy, while the oldest was a 97-year-old woman. In 88% of cases, five or more people were killed in the same attack - suggesting weapons were used across a wide area.Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell stressed on Thursday that the ICC ruling applied to all state members of the European Union. Although the majority of the EU countries support this warrant including The Netherlands, Turkey, Sweden and South Africa according to The Jerusalem Post , Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced on Friday that he would invite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit the European nation despite the International Criminal Court issuing an arrest warrant against Netanyahu and a former minister Gallant.About NBCIThe National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches working to eradicate racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, housing, and the environment. The mission of NBCI is to provide critical wellness information to all of its members, congregants, churches, and the public. NBCI, utilizing faith and sound health science and partners with major organizations and officials, reduces racial disparities in the variety of areas cited above. NBCI's programs are governed by credible statistical analysis, science-based strategies and techniques, and methods that work and offer faith-based, out-of-the-box, and cutting-edge solutions to stubborn economic and social issues.

