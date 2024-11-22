Government launches the national 16 Days of Activism for no Violence Against Women and Children campaign, 25 Nov

The National Launch of 16 Days of Activism for no Violence Against Women and Children will take place on the 25th of November 2024 at the Rustenburg Local Municipality, in the North West Province under the theme “30 Years of advancing collective action to end violence against women and children’’, the sub-theme for the campaign is “Harnessing technology and innovation to combat Gender-Based Violence and accelerate a gender inclusive digital economy”.

The National Launch of the campaign will be led by the Minister for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Ms Sindisiwe Chikunga, supported by the Department of Social Development, the North West Provincial government, the House of Traditional and Khoi-San leaders and multilateral bodies.

The 16 Days of Activism Campaign mobilises all sectors of society to collaborate in fighting the scourge of Gender-Based Violence and Femicide and intensify the call for people to challenge attitudes and stereotypes that perpetuate Gender-Based Violence and Femicide.

Media programme:

Date: Monday, 25 November 2024

Part 1: Visit to a GBV Shelter

Time: 08h00

Venue: Rustenburg GBV Shelter

Part 2: GBV Walk

Time: 09h00

Venue: Starting point is the Taxi precinct, Heystek street to “midpointe” Rustenburg Public Library

Part 3: Formal Proceedings of the programme

Time: 11h00

Venue: Rustenburg Civic Centre

NB: Members of the Media who have successfully applied for accreditation are advised to collect their accreditation at The Rustenburg Civic Centre on Sunday, 24 November 2024 from 12h00 to 16h00.

Members of the media are requested to provide a positive form of identification such as an ID, Drivers license, Passport or Press Card when collecting accreditation.

Enquiries: William Baloyi on 083 390 7147