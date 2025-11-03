Deputy Minister Peace Mabe congratulates Proteas Women and renews call for Equal Pay in Sport

Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Ms Peace Mabe, has congratulated the South Africa Women’s National Cricket Team, known as the Proteas Women, for their history-making qualification for the 2025 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup final after defeating the defending champions England by 125 runs in Cape Town.

During the emphatic semi-final victory at Newlands, South Africa recorded 304 for 6 (50 overs) to England’s 179 all out, marking a defining moment in the nation’s sporting history. It is the first time a South African women’s side has reached a 50-over World Cup final since the competition’s inception in 1973, and the first time any South African senior cricket team, men or women, has progressed to a one-day international World Cup final.

Deputy Minister Mabe hailed the achievement as “a victory for perseverance, excellence and the unstoppable rise of women’s sport in South Africa.”

“The Proteas Women have achieved what generations dreamed of, breaking through the semi-final barrier to reach a global final,” said Mabe. “Their performance against England was not just clinical; it was courageous, disciplined and inspiring. They have earned their place in history, and in doing so, they have inspired a nation,” said Deputy Minister Mabe.

Led by captain Laura Wolvaardt and head coach, Hilton Moreeng, the team’s journey to the final has been marked by consistency and strategic growth. South Africa topped their group with five wins in six matches, boasting the highest net run rate in the tournament (+1.432). Key victories included a record-breaking 147-run win against Sri Lanka and a tense chase against India, where the Proteas secured victory with three balls to spare. Their batting average across the tournament rose above 41 runs per wicket, a national record, while their bowling attack maintained an economy rate below 4.6 runs per over, the second-best in the competition.

“Coach Hilton Moreeng and his technical team deserve special recognition. Their steady leadership and belief in home-grown talent have built one of the world’s most respected women’s cricket programs. As government, we congratulate not only the players but every analyst, physiotherapist, selector and staff member whose quiet work made this achievement possible,” Mabe continued.

Mabe emphasised that the success of the Proteas Women illustrates the impact of the National Sport and Recreation Plan (NSRP) and the White Paper on Sport and Recreation, which commit South Africa to equitable resource allocation, transformation, and gender parity across all sporting codes.

“This milestone demonstrates that transformation works,” she said. “When we open doors for women, when we provide access to facilities, professional contracts and technical support, the results speak for themselves. These women have carried our flag with distinction, they have earned equal pay, equal opportunity and equal respect,” stated Deputy Minister Mabe.

The Deputy Minister renewed her call for equal pay for equal work, urging federations and sponsors to match words of praise with tangible investment.

“As a nation, we cannot celebrate excellence without rewarding it fairly,” Mabe said. “Equal pay is not charity; it is justice. Our women athletes face the same pressures, train with the same intensity and represent the same flag. As government, we will continue to engage Cricket South Africa, sponsors and broadcasters to ensure that those who bring honour to our country are compensated in ways that reflect their value.”

She linked this achievement to a broader golden era of South African sport: the Springboks’ back-to-back Rugby World Cup triumphs, Banyana Banyana’s 2022 WAFCON victory and consecutive FIFA World Cup appearances, the Proteas Men’s World Test Championship title, and the Netball Proteas’ semi-final finish at the 2023 World Cup.

“This has been a defining decade for South African sport. Across rugby, football, athletics, netball and now cricket, our athletes — men and women alike are proving that excellence is not limited by gender or geography. These victories unite the nation and remind us that sport is a nation-building tool of extraordinary power,” Mabe said.

Mabe also noted that the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture continues to prioritise partnerships with federations and the private sector to strengthen grassroots cricket development, coaching education, and access to safe, inclusive facilities, especially for young girls in township and rural areas.

“Every champion starts somewhere,” she said. “The next Laura Wolvaardt or Ayabonga Khaka may be a young girl playing in Mthatha, Polokwane or Thohoyandou. Our task is to make sure she has a pitch to play on, a coach to guide her and a pathway to succeed.”

“To the Proteas Women, you have done what few thought possible. You have reminded us that South Africa’s daughters can stand shoulder to shoulder with the world’s best. We salute your skill, your humility and your courage. To all South Africans, let us rally behind this team as they prepare to face Australia in the final. Let us stand united in our belief that history is not only being written but also being rewritten by women who refuse to be left behind,” concluded Deputy Minister Peace Mabe.

Enquiries:

Head of Communication and Marketing

Ms Zimasa Velaphi

Cell: 072 172 8925

Email: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za

Office of the Deputy Minister

Ms Thembela Sifile

Cell: 072 770 5236

Email: ThembelaS@dsac.gov.za

