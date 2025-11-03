Deputy Minister Andries Nel warns against dangers of human trafficking

Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mr Andries Nel, has again warned the public of the dangers of human trafficking, in particular linked to fraudulent job offers overseas. This came in the wake of recent reports of South Africans who were identified as potential victims of human trafficking in Myanmar.

Through the National Intersectoral Committee on Trafficking in Persons (NICTIP), the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development coordinates training, workshops and public awareness campaigns to strengthen the national response to trafficking in persons. A significant focus of its work is on preventing trafficking.

He urged all South Africans to exercise caution when engaging with job offers online, especially via social media platforms. Warning signs could include when an advertisement has no official contact details, when a recruiter refuses to meet someone in person and/or cannot give the registration details of the company or business.

All suspicious adverts should be verified through official websites or labour departments. Persons can also contact the South African National Human Trafficking Hotline on 0800 222 777 to report suspected cases of human trafficking, to access victim assistance or to request help with checking the legitimacy of a job offer.

“We urge all South Africans to be extremely cautious when responding to job offers online. Human traffickers often use fake job adverts to lure unsuspecting individuals into exploitative situations. Always speak to family or friends before accepting any offer and never hand your identity document or passport to a stranger. Also check travel and visa requirements with official authorities only. Awareness is our first line of defence,” said Deputy Minister Nel.

Trafficking in persons is a multifaceted crime that can take many forms, such as forced labour, sex trafficking, domestic servitude, online job scams, organ harvesting, and debt bondage. The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development commends the efforts made by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) and other stakeholders to ensure the safety and dignity of affected South African potential victims of trafficking abroad.

