Gov. Evers, DATCP Announce Wisconsin Agriculture's Economic Impact Grows to $116.3 Billion​

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers, together with Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) Secretary Randy Romanski, today announced that according to a study by the University of Wisconsin (UW)-Madison Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics, between 2017 and 2022, the most current year data available, the Wisconsin agricultural production and food processing sectors have increased 10.9 percent and contributed to a combined $116.3 billion in economic impact in 2022, 14.3 percent of the state’s total economic output. “ Here in America’s Dairyland, our farmers, producers, agricultural industries, and rural communities are such an important part of our state’s heritage and tradition as well as our economy and our future, providing 353,900 jobs, contributing $116.3 billion to the economy annually,” said Gov. Evers. “From launching our Wisconsin Farm Support Program in 2020 to working to increase our state’s agricultural exports to investing in safe, reliable roads to get from point A to point B, we’ve been hard at work to bolster this vital industry for the past five years, and we will continue our work to strengthen Wisconsin’s agriculture industry for years to come.” “I am pleased that the economic impact of Wisconsin agriculture is growing due to the hardworking and innovative farmers and food processors across the state,” said DATCP Secretary Romanski. “Wisconsin is fortunate to be home to a thriving agricultural industry producing and processing quality products for consumers around the world. This study confirms that diversity is one of Wisconsin agriculture’s greatest strengths. Anchored by the dairy industry, Wisconsin agriculture is well-positioned for the future with its leadership in cranberries, snap beans for processing, corn for silage, and more.” The Contribution of Agriculture to the Wisconsin Economy: An Update for 2022 is now available here. This study, completed by the UW-Madison Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics at the College of Agricultural & Life Sciences in collaboration with UW-Extension, provides an economic accounting of Wisconsin’s agricultural industry. According to the study, Wisconsin’s dairy farms and processors continue to be an industry leader, contributing $52.8 billion annually to the state’s economy. Dairy processing is a significant contributor to this economic impact. The study further states that Wisconsin agriculture also remains a major employer and is responsible for 353,900 jobs across the state, or 9.5 percent of the state’s workforce. EVERS ADMINISTRATION’S INVESTMENT IN WISCONSIN AGRICULTURE

This new economic impact data comes as Gov. Evers has made investing in the state’s agricultural economy a key priority of his administration. To date, Gov. Evers has directed $100 million to support Wisconsin farmers in all 72 counties through the Wisconsin Farm Support Program. As part of the 2021-23 biennial budget, Gov. Evers increased the annual funding for dairy processor grants from $200,000 to $400,000 to provide additional support to Wisconsin’s dairy industry. He’s also signed legislation and supported initiatives that advance the state’s agricultural export program, including funding specifically targeted at promoting dairy exports, and worked to help bolster the long-term viability of the dairy industry by investing in programs and projects like the Dairy Innovation Hub and the brand-new Center for Dairy Research at UW-Madison. The 2023-25 biennial budget signed by Gov. Evers builds on the work of his administration to support Wisconsin’s farmers and rural communities by providing: An additional $1.6 million for grants for meat processing f acilities, bringing the total funding to $1.8 million in 2023-24 and $200,000 in 2024-25;

An additional $300,000 in each year of the biennium for dairy processors, bringing the total funding to $500,000 in each year;

$1 million annually for the Wisconsin Initiative for Agricultural Exports so the state can continue towards its goals to increase the value of Wisconsin exports by 2026;

$100,000 annually to support farmer mental health with an investment for DATCP’s farmer mental health assistance programming, including a 24-hr helpline, counseling vouchers, and telehealth services, among other services; and

$1.5 million for the Tribal Food Security Program to ensure Tribal elders have healthy, culturally appropriate food.