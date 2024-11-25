Image One USA Facility Solutions Continues Rapid Expansion with Recent Opening of Lake Geneva Location

Wisconsin native invests in a new venture to bring commercial cleaning services to a growing business community

ROLLING MEADOWS, IL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Image One Facility Solutions , a nationally recognized commercial cleaning franchise, continues its robust nationwide growth with the launch of a new franchise location in Walworth, Wisconsin, servicing the greater Lake Geneva area.The franchise is owned and operated by Jonathan Aranda, a self-made entrepreneur with years of experience running a successful power-washing business.For Jonathan, joining Image One represents a natural step in his entrepreneurial journey. Having built strong connections with several Image One franchise owners over the years, he was already familiar with the company’s exceptional support systems, collaborative culture, and the opportunities it provides to franchisees. Together with his wife, Jonathan is excited to balance the management of their new business while raising their one-year-old daughter – a testament to their shared commitment to family and business success.“From day one, Image One’s support systems have been both evident and impressive,” said Jonathan. “The company treats everyone like family, which was a major factor in our decision to join. We’re proud to bring that same family-oriented spirit to our community and be an example others can follow.” Both Jonathan and his wife are self-made entrepreneurs with go-getter personalities. Through the management of their new Image One franchise, they aim to instill those characteristics in their daughter and pave the way for her future financial stability and professional success.The new location serves Walworth County, an area Jonathan has proudly called home since childhood. Having built a thriving power washing business in the region, he and his wife are eager to give back to the community that has offered them so much. The couple looks forward to fostering strong relationships with local businesses and neighbors as they expand Image One’s reach in Wisconsin.Tim Conn, President and CEO of Image One Facility Solutions, expressed excitement about the Arandas’ new venture. “Jonathan’s extensive experience, dedication, and entrepreneurial mindset make him a perfect addition to the Image One family,” said Conn. “His familiarity with the local market, coupled with his drive for excellence, will no doubt strengthen our presence in Wisconsin and allow us to serve more businesses with the high-quality commercial cleaning solutions they deserve.”Jonathan and his wife are committed to building a thriving business that supports their family and local enterprises. With Image One’s proven systems and resources behind them, they are ready to make a significant impact in Walworth County and beyond.For more information on how to become an Image One franchisee, visit https://imageonefranchise.com/ ###About Image OneImage One USA is a commercial cleaning services business. The Image One franchising model was formed on the principles of transparency, training, and top-notch financial and customer service support. Third-party franchise and business publications, including CNBC.com, Entrepreneur.com, and Franchise Business Review, regularly recognize it as a top franchise.Image One franchisees work for themselves in a unique relationship with the franchise company. Image One provides them with customer support for their business, ongoing training, and assistance with billing, equipment, and sales training. Image One has commercial cleaning franchise locations covering Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Fort Myers, Nashville, and Houston. Franchise territories are available nationwide.For more information on the brand, visit http://ImageOneUSA.com

