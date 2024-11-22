Tens of thousands of years before European settlers colonized the land now known as the United States, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and the City of Boston, Native American communities flourished here. The colonization of North America led to the systematic destruction of Native people, the theft of Native lands, and the deletion of Native cultures. Centuries of violence, displacement, and oppression have caused lasting harm that continues to impact Native communities today, contributing to disproportionately worse health, education, and economic outcomes.

Today, Native Americans make up less than 1 percent of Boston’s population. Tribes in the New England region include the Aquinnah Wampanoag Tribe, Herring Pond Wampanoag Tribe, Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe, Mohegan Tribe of Connecticut, Narragansett Indian Tribe, Nipmuc Indian Association of Connecticut, Nipmuc Nation Tribal Council, Nipmuck Council of Chaubunagungamaug, Passamaquoddy Tribe, and Pocasset Wampanoag Tribe.

In response to the historical misrepresentation of Native peoples, Wamsutta Frank James of the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) founded the “National Day of Mourning” in 1970. This day challenges the sanitized narrative of the 1621 harvest, often portrayed as the story of “Indians” welcoming pilgrims and sharing a meal together. Instead, it serves to confront the reality of the English colonists’ invasion of Wampanoag homelands and the violence and oppression that followed.

The Boston City Council acknowledges and commends the tireless work of the United American Indians of New England (UAINE), the North American Indian Center of Boston (NAICOB), and other Indigenous groups for their continued advocacy, celebration of Native culture, and support for the resilience of Native American communities in Boston.

This week, the Council adopted a resolution recognizing November 28, 2024 as National Day of Mourning in the City of Boston.