New European Research Alliance for Sustainable Development calls for greater EU focus on collaborative research with low- and middle-income countries
The Alliance is driven by the values and principles of co-construction, equity, inclusiveness, diversity, ethics, integrity, and inter- and transdisciplinarity, which are at the core of sustainability science.
At an event held at the European Parliament in Brussels, representatives from European research organizations, LMICs, the European Commission and UNESCO gathered to hear ERASuD’s appeal.
