Minister Ronald Lamola host community outreach programme in Mpumalanga, 23 Nov

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Ronald Lamola, will host a community outreach programme in Mpumalanga on Saturday, 23 November 2024. The event will take place at Welverdiend Village, Ehlanzeni District, followed by a cocktail reception in Hazyview. Minister Lamola will use the occasion to popularise South Africa’s foreign policy objectives and how these relate to the achievement of domestic priorities.

It is envisaged that representatives of foreign diplomatic missions accredited to South Africa will participate in the activities.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Outreach Programme

Date: Saturday, 23 November 2024
Time: 09h00
Venue: Mahlale High School

Cocktail Reception

Date: Saturday, 23 November 2024
Time: 18h00
Venue: Hazyview – Anew Resort

RSVP: Kgopotso Rapakuana, 073 058 3876 or rapakuanak@dirco.gov.za

