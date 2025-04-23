Water and Sanitation on water conservation In Mpumalanga

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) calls for reinforced water conservation efforts and responsible water use, despite the impressive and encouraging water levels recorded across Mpumalanga Province, where the average dam levels have surpassed the 100% mark.

According to the latest DWS Weekly State of Reservoirs Report dated 21 April 2025, the provincial average dam levels rose from 99.9% to 100.4%. Within the Water Management Areas (WMAs), the Inkomati-Usuthu WMA improved slightly from 99.0% to 99.3%, while the Limpopo-Olifants WMA recorded a marginal decrease from 96.0% to 95.5%.

All three districts of the Mpumalanga Province recorded improvements in water levels with Ehlanzeni increasing from 96.6% to 97.1%, Gert Sibande increasing from 100.9% to 101.6%, and Nkangala increasing from 101.3% to 101.6%. Most dams in all the districts recorded improvements in water levels.

Notable improvements in the Lowveld and Ehlanzeni District dams include Buffelskloof Dam (100.5% to 100.6%), Driekoppies Dam (93.5% to 94.0%), Klipkopjes Dam (100.2% to 100.7%), Kwena Dam (100.6% to 100.7%), Inyaka Dam (96.6% to 98.4%), and Ohrigstad Dam (74.2% to 75.6%).

However, some dams such as Blyderivierpoort, Longmere, Witklip, and Primkop recorded slight declines, while Da Gama Dam remained stable at 100.3%.In Gert Sibande District, only Nooitgedacht and Morgenstond dams showed minor decreases, while Grootdraai, Vygeboom, Jericho, Westoe, and Heyshope dams all recorded improvements.

Similarly, in Nkangala District, most dams showed gains, with the exception of Middelburg Dam, which fell from 99.3% to 97.6%.

While these figures are encouraging, DWS warns against complacency. As the country heads into the dry winter season, water demand pressures will rise. Furthermore, South Africa remains a water-scarce country, vulnerable to climate variability and growing population demands.

DWS strongly reminds all citizens that every drop counts. It is critical to continue practising water-saving habits, using water efficiently and sparingly, and safeguarding this precious resource to ensure sustainable supply and security — not just for today, but for generations to come.

