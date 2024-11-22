Submit Release
Gender Equality holds public investigative hearing into women empowerment within informal sector in Gauteng Province, 25 Nov

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) in the Gauteng province will hold a public investigative hearing on women empowerment within the informal economy sector in the City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality. 

This investigative hearing will investigate the implementation of by-laws and their disproportionate effect on women's empowerment and identify existing transformation gaps. It will further assess the concerted efforts taken by the city towards the development of the informal economy to influence sector-specific policy reform for the promotion of inclusivity and mainstreaming of women within the sector. Lastly, the hearing will assess how skills development and whether financial support has been provided to ensure the advancement of women within the sector.   

The media is invited to the hearing, which will take place as follows:
Date: 25 November 2024
Time:  09h00 – 17h00
Venue: Protea Hotel Midrand 
            14th Street Noordwyk Ext
             20 Halfway House
             Midrand
             1685 
RSVP: Frank Malata. E-mail: Frank@cge.org.za/ 012 492 5965
 

