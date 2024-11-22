Gender Equality holds public investigative hearing into women empowerment within informal sector in Gauteng Province, 25 Nov

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) in the Gauteng province will hold a public investigative hearing on women empowerment within the informal economy sector in the City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality.

This investigative hearing will investigate the implementation of by-laws and their disproportionate effect on women's empowerment and identify existing transformation gaps. It will further assess the concerted efforts taken by the city towards the development of the informal economy to influence sector-specific policy reform for the promotion of inclusivity and mainstreaming of women within the sector. Lastly, the hearing will assess how skills development and whether financial support has been provided to ensure the advancement of women within the sector.

The media is invited to the hearing, which will take place as follows:

Date: 25 November 2024

Time: 09h00 – 17h00

Venue: Protea Hotel Midrand

14th Street Noordwyk Ext

20 Halfway House

Midrand

1685

RSVP: Frank Malata. E-mail: Frank@cge.org.za/ 012 492 5965

