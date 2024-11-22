[300 Business Matching Talks Facilitated] Macao-Hengqin Pavilion Was Set Up at European IBTM World Expo to Promote the Multi-venue Event Pattern

MACAU, November 22 - The “Macao-Hengqin Pavilion” was set up at the “European Incentives, Business Travel & Meetings” (IBTM World) 2024, the leading global Expo for the meetings, incentives, conferences and events (MICE) industry, from 19 to 21 November, in Barcelona, Spain. The pavilion was dedicated to showcasing Macao-Hengqin MICE environment, policies, opportunities, favourable entry-exit measures and support services to international investors and event organisers.

The Macao-Hengqin Pavilion was set up by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM). During the expo, six (6) Macao-Hengqin Promotion Seminars were jointly organised by IPIM and the Macao Government Tourism Office to promote the new “Multi-venue Event” pattern to over a hundred professional buyers in order to attract overseas MICE events to be held in Macao and Hengqin. At the same time, eight (8) Macao hotels, MICE service providers and integrated tourism and leisure enterprises participating in the expo had over 330 matching talks with overseas buyers.

Macao-Hengqin MICE Resources Received Remarkable Attention from International Investors and Event Organisers

According to Macao enterprises participating in the expo, they had received many inquiries from international investors and event organisers about Macao-Hengqin MICE resources. And they believed that, as a highly professional MICE Expo, the IBTM World 2024 could help Macao enterprises expand their global business network. The MICE organiser from Spain pointed out that through this expo, they learned about the innovation and sustainable development opportunities brought by the superimposed Macao-Hengqin MICE resources. Further, the favourable entry-exit measures and support services could provide more venue and accommodation options for MICE events. And they would like to make on-site inspections in Macao and Hengqin in the future.

During the event, the representatives from IPIM and the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) held a meeting to discuss the development and technological innovation trends within the international MICE industry. This meeting facilitated the establishment of a closer co-operative relationship between IPIM and ICCA, aiming to jointly promote the sustainable development of Macao’s MICE industry.

The “IBTM World” is one of the most important global expos for the MICE industry. Each year, it attracts exhibitors from the government MICE departments, international business associations, professional MICE organisers, destination management companies, and hotel industry practitioners from all over the world. During the expo, a number of industry conferences and destination promotion activities will be held.