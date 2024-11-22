$34 Million in Federal Grant Funding Addresses Critical Need for Port Infrastructure Improvements

The reconstruction of the dock wall will improve safety and allow for an expansion of shipments, including international containers

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) has awarded the Illinois International Port District (IIPD) more than $34 million to rebuild critical infrastructure, improve safety and re-position Chicago as a leader in the global economy.The funding, which is part of the Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP), will primarily focus on the reconstruction of the dock wall at Iroquois Landing within the Port of Chicago. Currently, only a portion of the wall is usable due to deterioration and sinkholes caused by decades of neglect.Reconstruction will allow for the potential shipment of international containers to make Chicago more competitive with other Ports along the St. Lawrence Seaway and the Great Lakes. The improvements will also further position Chicago to be a relief valve for America’s costal ports.“This grant award is the result of determination and a clear vision for the future of our Port,” said Ivan Solis, IIPD Board Chairman. “These funds, partnered with our other recently awarded funds, will shape our Port of the future in alignment with our master plan and help us remain the greatest multimodal facility in North America.”“This award is a huge win for the IIPD, but more importantly for our tenants,” said Executive Director, Erik Varela. “With this expanded connectivity, our tenants can move more goods across the globe, and it makes the IIPD even more attractive for new tenants who want and need this unparalleled access.”“The Port of Chicago is essential to connecting our city with the global economy,” said Mayor Brandon Johnson. “This federal funding invests in our city's future by upgrading critical infrastructure, reinforcing Chicago’s role as a leading transportation and logistics hub while creating opportunities for our residents and businesses. We are deeply grateful to our federal partners for their support and unwavering advocacy in securing this investment.”The Port of Chicago contributes more than $700 million to the global economy annually, acting as a vital institution for its tenants, employees, and surrounding communities.Once the dock wall is fully reconstructed, the Port will be able to expand into new markets around the world.In total, MARAD awarded $82 million to the State of Illinois for Port upgrades, with effects felt across the globe.“Illinois truly is the transportation hub of America and now has a more prominent spot as the transportation hub of the world,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Our nation’s Ports are the backbone of the global supply chain, and we thank the Biden-Harris Administration for their support of our great state.”Earlier this month, the IIPD was awarded a portion of the Clean Ports Program grant to make operations more environmentally friendly. The IIPD is also in the process of securing funding for the replacement of warehouse roofs and has secured funding for the ongoing replacement of Butler Drive, the main artery through the Port facilities.About the Illinois International Port District:The Illinois International Port District is an Illinois municipal corporation created to promote the shipment of cargoes and commerce through its nearly 2,000 acres of industrial and recreational land on Chicago’s southeast side. The IIPD contributes more than $700 million to the economy per year through its ship and rail ports.###

