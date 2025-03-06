Construction and Elected Leaders Celebrate Success, Advocate for Change Amid Unpredictable Political Future

Changes at the federal level have the potential to create unprecedented hardships, specifically for minority-owned businesses in Chicago

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hispanic American Construction Industry Association (HACIA) awarded ten students with a total of $50,000 in academic scholarships Thursday night and honored several distinguished industry leaders as the organization celebrated 45 years of bridging communities.The annual celebration banquet is set against a backdrop of uncertain political times, as significant reforms and program cutbacks in the federal government pose a threat to diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. These initiatives are viewed as a vital lifeline by many small and diverse businesses in Chicago. Since 1979, HACIA has been a strong advocate for these programs and has supported small businesses as essential drivers of local communities.“Equality in any line of business is essential. Still, construction is historically one of the most difficult for minorities and small businesses to get their start,” said HACIA Executive Director, Jacqueline Gomez. “Many of our member businesses wouldn’t be where they are today if it wasn’t for the support and encouragement from our local leaders and our award-winners. As we celebrate the 45th anniversary of HACIA, we reflect on the progress we’ve made, and we are steadfast in our commitment for equal opportunities in the construction industry.”As part of the banquet program, HACIA recognized several members of the community, as well as local government leaders for their continuous efforts in championing providing equity and opportunity across the construction industry during their careers.Former Chicago Transit Authority President Dorval Carter Jr. earned the Lifetime Achievement Award for his advocacy work in securing economic development in Chicago. Illinois State Senator Ram Villivalam won the Civic Leadership Award and Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch was honored with the Trailblazer Award. Richard Martinez Jr. was awarded the Government Service Award.Several businesses and organizations were also highlighted for their work in 2024. The Professional Services Award will be awarded to Jacobs, Small Business Professional Services Award will be for KAD Engineering, PLLC, Contractor of the Year Award for Accel Construction Services Group, LLC and General Contractor of the Year Award will be for The George Sollitt Construction Company. Lastly, Project of the Year Award will be for CTA Red & Purple Modernization Phase 1 Project and Member of the Year will be awarded to Escarpita Construction.Other notable guests in attendance included Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, 10th Ward Alderman Peter Chico, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and Dr. Harley Johnson of the Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park.Local college students who received scholarships at the event will use the funding to pursue trade-related careers. By creating a pipeline of capable workers, HACIA hopes to continue its advocacy work into the future and ensure minority workers continue to have a voice in the trades and a seat at the table when it comes to legislation and more.“At HACIA, we have proudly advocated for fair participation in government contracting for more than 45 years.,” said HACIA Board Chairman, Ivan Solis. This year, we are reminded of the need to maintain the bridges built over the past 45 years while we continue to forge new ones. HACIA remains committed to increasing participation in construction projects and ensuring fair inclusion in both publicly and privately funded projects.”In 2025, HACIA will continue to advocate for equity and inclusion across all levels of government, as well as continue to voice for fair and on-time payments from government work. In February, the association used its platform to advance the Government Contract Retainage Act to the Illinois State Senate.

