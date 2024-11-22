Submit Release
Auditor Faber's Statement on Ohio Sen. Kirk Schuring

COLUMBUS — Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber issued the following statement on the death of Ohio Sen. Kirk Schuring:

“Kirk Schuring was a gifted legislator and friend who loved his family, his constituents and all of Ohio. I was fortunate to serve with Kirk in both the House and Senate and witnessed his tenacity to make his district and Ohio better.

"A consummate legislator and statesman, he simply got things done. Ohio is better because of his service, and his compassion and experience will be missed in the legislature. We are praying for his family today as we mourn his passing."

