Aero Club of India and Indian Delegation Shine at FAI World Aero Sports Conference 2024, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

The Aero Club of India took center stage at the FAI World Aero Sports Conference 2024, showcasing India’s advancements and vision in aeronautics and air sports.

The presence of the Indian delegation at the General Conference and the honor of the Paul Tissandier Diploma signify the remarkable rise of Indian aviation and it's commitment to aerosports” — Arvind Badoni, General Secretary, ACI

NEW DELHI, INDIA, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The FAI World Aero Sports Conference 2024, a landmark event in global aeronautics and air sports, is underway in Riyadh, with India making a significant impact. This year’s conference saw a proud moment for the nation as Lt Col Mayank Nagpal of the Indian Army Extreme Professional Fraternity was honored with the prestigious Paul Tissandier Diploma by the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI).

The diploma, a coveted recognition in the field of aviation, is awarded to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the advancement of aeronautics and air sports. Lt Col Nagpal’s dedication, expertise, and pioneering efforts in aero sports earned him this distinguished honor, placing India firmly on the global map of aviation excellence.

The conference is also witnessing robust Indian representation by The Aero Club of India and the Indian Army Adventure Wing. The ACI is represented by General Secretary Arvind Badoni, Sadasivan P, Velpula Ravi, Sheetal Mahajan and Amrita, showcasing India’s growing contributions and innovations in aeronautics and air sports. Col P S Chohan, Col Amit Mohan Sharma, and Lt Col Mayank Nagpal from the Indian Army Adventure Wing, are bringing their unparalleled experience and forward-thinking vision for aero sports. Together, this dynamic team is highlighting India’s advancements, building bridges for international collaboration, and shaping the future of aviation and aero sports.

The Aero Club of India (ACI) is one of the most prestigious institutions in the country dedicated to the promotion and advancement of aviation and aero sports. ACI has been at the forefront of driving innovation, organizing major events, and promoting safe and responsible flying. It has been actively involved in the development of various aero sports disciplines, including gliding, skydiving, and aerobatics, offering a platform for both amateur and professional enthusiasts. Through its affiliations with the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI) and other international bodies, the club has positioned itself as a key player in the global aviation community, helping India gain recognition in the world of aero sports.

The felicitation ceremony, held as part of the conference, was attended by dignitaries from over 90 member nations of the FAI. It was a moment of celebration, showcasing India’s growing stature in the global aeronautical community. The Paul Tissandier Diploma is awarded to individuals who have significantly advanced aeronautics and air sports through their commitment and service. Lt Col Nagpal now stands among the distinguished recipients who inspire generations to reach for the skies. This global accolade is dedicated to his exceptional commitment, passion, and outstanding contributions to the field of aero sports and aviation development. Lt Col Nagpal's achievements reflect the adventurous spirit and professionalism that define the Indian Army Extreme Professional Fraternity.

As discussions and collaborations continue at the conference, India’s participation reflects its commitment to harbouring innovation, excellence, and international camaraderie in aero sports.

About the Paul Tissandier Diploma:

The diploma is named after Paul Tissandier, an aviation pioneer and former Secretary General of the FAI. It recognizes individuals whose contributions have significantly advanced the cause of aeronautics and air sports, inspiring future generations to soar to greater heights.

India’s Rising Trajectory in Aero Sports:

The strong presence of the Indian delegation at the FAI World Aero Sports Conference underscores the nation’s growing influence in the field. With the Indian Army and the Aero Club of India driving innovation and adventure, the future of Indian aviation is poised to reach new horizons.

