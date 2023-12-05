A Salute to Valor- NATEX K2K- Honoring 25 Years of Kargil Vijay & The Centenary of Bombay Sappers War Memorial

NATEX K2K MICROLIGHT TEAM

Symbolizing courage and unity, NATEX K2K will cover 9500 KM from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and will navigate from Kibithu to Kutch over 4850 Km in 37 flying days

NATEX-K2K reflects the shape of my larger-than-life dream of exploring the uncharted 3rd dimension of India. My team of young fliers represents the indomitable spirit of being an Indian & a soldier"” — Col Mankanwal Jeet

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our nation is committed to remembering the sacrifices of fallen warriors who attained victories against insurmountable odds. These heroes emerged from every corner and diverse walks of life, leaving an indelible mark on the collective memory of their compatriots. To honor the 'Kargil Vijay Rajat Jayanti Mahotsav' and mark the centenary of the 'Bombay Sappers war Memorial,' the Indian Army Adventure Wing has embarked on a significant initiative, NATEX K2K Microlight Expedition, spanning from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, and the NATEX K2K Paramotor Expedition, covering Kibithu to Kutch, traversing the length and breadth of the nation. The endeavor is to salute and pay homage to the bravery of citizens who transformed into extraordinary soldiers, leaving behind a saga of unparalleled sacrifice, duty, honor, and courage. "Parvat se Sagar Tiranga" is a celebration of this remarkable journey, symbolizing the unity and resilience that define India.

This historic and momentous venture in aviation was flagged off on 3rd December by the Army Commander Lt. Gen Upendra Dwivedi, AVSM, from Udhampur, J&K, heralding a celebration of courage and unity across the skies of India. The expedition is a tribute to the unwavering spirit of sacrifices of the Indian Army Soldiers, marking 25 years of Kargil Vijay Diwas and commemorating the centenary of the Bombay Sappers War Memorial in Pune. The NATEX K2K Microlight Squad will cover 9500 km in microlight aircrafts over 37 flying days spanning 37 air fields navigating from North to South from the stunning valleys of Kashmir to the tranquil shores of Kanyakumari while the NATEX K2K Paramotor Squad will navigate from East To West of the country from the first town of Eastern India where India receives its first sunlight, Kibithu to the largest district of India, Kutch, where the sun sets at the farthest west side, covering a distance of 4825 km and 31 locations over 32 flying days.

ACI President, Shri Rajiv Pratap Rudy announced the expedition and said that “Four microlight aircraft, christened as the “Wings of Remembrance”, will chart a course through the heart of the nation. NATEX K2K 2023-24 is not merely a flight but a poignant narrative weaving stories of heroism and diversity, showcasing the spirit of adventure and teamwork. He added that the team is set to be led by a team of skilled Army Adventure Xtreme Professionals, all with ACI FAI pilot licenses.

The expedition is led by ace microlight pilot with highest number of flying hours on all operational microlights in India, Col Mankanwal Jeet. The dynamic team comprises young and extremely efficient Army Adventure Xtreme Professionals, men, and women, also known as “Mountain Eagles”, who hold ACI FAI licenses along with their military roles including eleven officials, three women officers, four JCOs and 35 soldiers. The Paramotor expedition led by Col Prashant Siwach comprises 5 officers and 29 soldiers. Col Siwach is an ace paramotor pilot, an expert skydiver, Shaurya Chkra awardee, and a gallant soldier.

Mountain Eagles are the first Microlight and PHG formation flying team in Asia and also the first composite Aero sports Aerodrome with independent airspace in India. The participants will conduct grand air show at six different locations enroute spanning Jammu, Ranathpuram, Udhampur, Goa, Kochi and Pune. The fleet of microlight aircraft consists of X-Air Hanuman, Savannah MXP 740, Tanarg Bionix, and Skypper Nuvix.

This expedition is a noteworthy feat for the Indian Army Adventure Wing and it will encourage the youth to take on adventure. Part of Indian Army, AAW is responsible for planning and coordinating the adventure activities and functions under the director general of military training. This wing brings opportunities for the soldiers of the Indian Army to take up on an adventure with high-end professional training in aero, aqua, and land domains.

The team seeks the goodwill and blessings of the nation for the endeavor as they are all set to create history while spreading nationalism and paying tribute to our soldiers. As the team navigates the skies, they carry the spirit of India high into the heavens.

Honoring 25 Years of Kargil Vijay & The Centenary of Bombay Sappers Victoria Cross Day