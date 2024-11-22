Pacific Learners Complete Japan Study Tour on Early Warning Systems to Combat Disaster Risks

The Pacific learners began their studies on 11 November 2024 in Hiroshima, with a lecture at Hiroshima University on the effect of climate change in the form of tropical cyclones.

They visited the Hiroshima City Torrential Rain Disaster Memorial Center, which was built to pass on what happened during and after the torrential rains in 2014 with the hope that the suffering would never happen again. There, they heard from a survivor, the director of the Memorial Center, about the experience and the community’s recovery efforts and preparedness for future disasters.

Hearing testimonies from disaster victims in Japan is quite an emotional journey, they are so effective at sharing the horror from the disasters that they have experienced in the past and learning from how they now apply to predict their lives and future generation is really moving and inspiring.” - Rebecca Tavioni (Cook Islands)

The key takeaway that I learned is storytelling. Storytelling can be a powerful tool in the Melanesian context. We learned how ancestors kept their histories and records in written documents and passed their messages on to the young generation through storytelling. I learned a lot about skills and knowledge to take this approach back to my country.” - Mathew Kuraiwae, training participant (Papua New Guinea)

At the Hiroshima Television Corporation, the group deepened their understanding of the media’s role in monitoring and disseminating early signals to protect people’s lives, in line with the disaster risk reduction and communication efforts led by the government of Japan.

The participants also joined lectures by Hiroshima Prefecture which introduced the local disaster risk situations and activities for disaster preparedness, by Hiroshima NPO Center on inclusive dissemination of disaster risk information amid extreme weather events and by Hiroshima City on the development of mobile phone applications to inform citizens of disaster risks in a timely manner.

I see the Japanese approach to early warning system is very proactive. It’s really focused on disaster preparedness. Some examples that we can see from the Hiroshima Prefecture Office are that they have a very practical way in terms of preparing the populations for different types of hazards and disasters. Raising awareness and community engagement are big things, and I really like that emphasis.” - Rachel Nunn, training participant (Samoa)

On 12 November, the participants paid a courtesy visit to Hiroshima Prefecture Vice Governor Ms. Yuko Tamai where they shared their learnings on peace and recovery of Hiroshima. Ms. Tamai welcomed the participants and expressed hope that their Japan study tour, which started from Hiroshima, will continue to be fulfilling.