OSCE Presence in Albania holds training events on environmental enforcement for inspectors, police and prosecutors

From 18 to 21 November 2024, the OSCE Presence in Albania organized a series of joint training sessions aimed at strengthening the capacity of prosecutors, police officers and environmental inspectors in tackling environmental crimes. The training, attended by 52 participants from Shkodra, Lezha, Kukës, Berat, Korça and Elbasan, focused on identifying, investigating, and prosecuting environmental offenses.

The training sessions built upon two key preparatory assessments: a Baseline Assessment on the inspection and investigation of environmental contraventions, and a Training Needs Assessment. These sessions incorporated case studies, simulations, and group exercises, all designed to enhance multi-agency co-operation in addressing environmental issues.

Led by two international experts and one national trainer, the participants gained practical insights into handling environmental challenges through effective investigation techniques and regional best practices. The training included real-world case studies, offering a closer look at both resolved and ongoing environmental issues to improve governance and operational effectiveness.

Throughout the sessions, participants highlighted the need for stronger inter-institutional co-operation and improvements to Albania’s Criminal Code regarding environmental crimes. Elvana Cicolli, an administrative judge, emphasized that close co-operation between prosecutors, police, and specialized agencies is essential for successfully addressing complex environmental cases.

All participants stressed that they often face challenges in identifying administrative cases versus criminal cases, which often make the implementation difficult in the conviction of the cases.

“These training sessions serve as an important platform for collaboration and knowledge-sharing among all stakeholders involved in combating environmental crimes in Albania,” said Elton Qendro, National Programme Officer and Project Manager at the OSCE Presence in Albania.

The OSCE Presence has been actively promoting inter-institutional co-operation to address environmental contraventions and crimes through efforts that bring together environmental inspectors, law enforcement, and prosecution offices. The goal is to foster a culture of collaboration, enhance joint expertise, and improve proactive engagement in preventing and prosecuting environmental crimes.

This training initiative is part of the “Enhancing environmental governance and security in Albania” project, which is implemented by the OSCE Presence and funded by Norway, France and Italy.