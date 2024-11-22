Governor Carney Proclaims November 17-23 as Delaware Apprenticeship Week

Dover, DE—The Delaware Department of Labor, Division of Employment and Training announces the recognition and celebration of the U.S. Department of Labor’s 10th Annual National Apprenticeship Week (NAW) by proclaiming November 17-23, 2024, Delaware Apprenticeship Week.

NAW is a nationwide celebration where employers, apprentices and graduates, industry representatives, labor organizations, community-based organizations, workforce partners, educational institutions, and Federal, State, and Local government agencies host events to showcase the successes and value of Registered Apprenticeship for strengthening our economy by developing a highly skilled workforce to meet industry needs, creating pathways for career seekers to catapult into good jobs, and advancing racial and gender equity.

“I’m proud of the work our state has done to support registered apprenticeships and provide career paths for Delaware workers,” said Governor John Carney. “We know how important good paying jobs are for families in the First State. Registered apprenticeships play a big part in securing those employment opportunities. Thank you to the Delaware businesses that participate in our apprenticeship programs for helping to develop a strong, local workforce.”

“The Delaware Department of Labor is proud to celebrate National Apprenticeship Week,” said Delaware labor Secretary Karryl Hubbard. “Apprenticeships are an important tool in helping to change the lives of young people seeking to enter skilled trades and other work apprentice-able occupations. With an apprenticeship experience, future employees can bring much needed technical skills to jobs that will help the Delaware economy thrive.”

“Registered Apprenticeship plays a vital role in the development of a highly skilled and trained workforce system in Delaware,” said Delaware Department of Labor, Division of Employment and Training Director, Richard Fernandes. “We look forward to celebrating the 10th anniversary of National Apprenticeship Week this year while showcasing the impact apprenticeships have on recruiting, building, and retaining an industry-driven high-quality workforce.”

The theme for NAW 2024 is National Apprenticeship Week 2024: Celebrating 10 Years of Engagement, Expansion, and Innovation. Since NAW’s inception in 2014, Registered Apprenticeship has gained increased recognition as a tool to create the highly skilled workforce necessary to modernize our country’s infrastructure, build clean energy technologies, address cybersecurity threats, and build a stronger care economy, while also creating essential on-ramps for job seekers to enter into robust career pathways.