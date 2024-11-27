Transreport’s Emma Partlow Named as One of the Most Influential Disabled People in 2024 Disability Power 100

Emma Partlow, Director of Consumer Engagement and Policy at Transreport, has been celebrated as a finalist in this year’s Shaw Trust Disability Power 100.

It is an honour to be recognised in the Disability Power 100 among such esteemed peers. Recognition of dismantling global barriers and creating tangible impact is incredibly humbling.” — Emma Partlow

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emma Partlow, Director of Consumer Engagement and Policy at Transreport , has been celebrated as a finalist in this year’s Shaw Trust Disability Power 100 . The awards champion the 100 most influential Disabled people annually for their impact and innovation in changing perceptions and creating a more inclusive society. Emma’s recognition in the new category of Transport, Retail, Service and Hospitality underscores her dedication to transforming the landscape of accessible travel and tourism, and creating a worldview where inclusion is prioritised by all.Combining a wealth of industry and subject matter expertise in global policy and legislation, with lived experience of Disability, Emma leads strategic initiatives with both key industry stakeholders and consumers to drive accessibility, increase co-creation with global communities, and enhance product experience and engagement.Emma comments “It is an honour to be recognised in the Disability Power 100 among such esteemed peers. While nobody enters the accessibility space with the goal of receiving awards or accolades, recognition of dismantling global barriers and creating tangible impact is incredibly humbling; with inclusion itself the real reward.“Reflecting on the importance of celebrating Disabled people each year within the Power 100 makes me remember why celebrating identities is important. At age fourteen, a consultant listed all the ways my life would change in a dramatic and negative way, which I now understand to be a medicalised approach to Disability. There was little focus on how my Disabled identity could be empowering, and a catalyst for driving social change.“The Power 100, to me, represents the antithesis of this experience and understanding of Disability. I want to thank the Shaw Trust and the Disability Power 100 judges for this recognition.”The Disability Power 100 is a publicly nominated award, judged by a panel of 25 Disabled leaders, trailblazers and changemakers, including Chief Executive of Paralympics GB, David Clark and Coronation Street actor Cherylee Houston. Emma has been shortlisted from a staggering 786 highly qualified nominations. Head of Disability Power 100, Alona De Havilland notes: “The Disability Power 100 is all about creating change, it celebrates ambition and achievement and plays a role in challenging society’s perceptions of disability by recognising the strengths, contributions and successes of 100 disabled individuals each year.”This recognition comes on the heels of Transreport's recent successes, including winning the Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Award at the 2024 Railway Industry Association (RIA) RISE Awards. Transreport’s Passenger Assistance technology, a finalist in the 2023 Apple Design Awards in the Inclusivity category, continues to set a new standard for accessible travel worldwide.Dr Shani Dhanda, international business leader and 2023’s most influential Disabled person comments “Passenger Assistance is revolutionary in the way it has enabled disabled passengers to travel with more confidence, spontaneity and independence. This technology helps the transport sector to provide support tailored to disabled people’s individual needs, in a dignified and efficient way, meaning we can focus on enjoying our journey.”Jay Shen, founder and CEO of Transreport, adds: “Emma is a crucial part of our team at Transreport, and her influence and expertise can be found pocketed in every area our business. Both within Transreport and working closely with our partners and colleagues across global travel and tourism, she ensures that accessibility and inclusion are not merely a compliance exercise, but an ongoing consideration integrated into every aspect of an organisation. An ethos she shares with everyone across the company. Collaborating with global communities to elevate consumer engagement, Emma reduces stigma and barriers through challenging the stereotypes surrounding Disability. She deserves to be recognised as part of the Disability Power 100, and we could not be prouder.”The full list of 2024 finalists can be found at www.disabilitypower100.com

