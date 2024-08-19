Transreport Achieves Double Success with RIA RISE Award and SME News Managing Director of the Year Awards
At Transreport, we believe that inclusion is the ultimate reward and our values, ethos, and overall mission are centred around creating a more equitable and accessible world.”LONDON, BRITISH COLUMBIA, UNITED KINGDOM, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transreport, the UK's fastest-growing accessibility technology company, is proud to announce two award wins this summer in both the railway and business sectors. The company has secured the prestigious Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Award at the 2024 Railway Industry Association (RIA) RISE Awards, along with CEO and Founder Jay Shen, being awarded the Managing Director of the Year Award at the SME News awards for Best Passenger Assistance Solutions.
Established to celebrate excellence in the UK rail supply community, the RIA RISE Awards spotlight innovation, growth, and impact within the sector. Transreport's groundbreaking work in democratising public transport for Disabled and older people has earned them this distinguished honour. The RIA RISE Awards judges were notably impressed by Transreport's dedication to creating inclusive solutions which tackle the real-world challenges experienced by Disabled and older passengers, to ensure their access needs are met with their flexible travel offering. Entries were evaluated based on several criteria including the initial challenges encountered, the solutions implemented, and the impact and outcomes achieved.
Transreport’s flagship technology, Passenger Assistance, has facilitated 1.9 million journeys since its 2021 launch and has been downloaded over 100,000 times. Working actively with Train Operating Companies (TOCs), including on-the-ground and office staff, together Transreport aims to set a new standard in the transport industry and to simplify the process of requesting assistance for journeys, creating more equitable travel experiences for Disabled and older people. This remarkable achievement highlights the journey from identifying a barrier to creating and implementing an innovative technology-based solution.
Emma Partlow, Accessibility and Inclusion Manager at Transreport, comments "We're thrilled our commitment to inclusion has been recognised by winning the RIA RISE Award in the Equality, Diversity and Inclusion category. This incredible achievement not only honours our efforts but also reflects our underpinning ethos of EDI as the driving force of everything we do. We will continue championing accessibility and inclusion both internally for our change-makers and externally in our technology for passengers.
"True innovation isn’t merely about developing new technology, but about empowering individuals and transforming the travel experience. By focusing on the unique needs of Disabled and older passengers, we are committed to creating solutions that make a difference to people’s lives."
The impact of Transreport's work extends beyond individual passengers to the entire transport industry – including both rail and aviation. By partnering with operators to digitalise data systems, their technology increases transparency and efficiency, providing greater reassurance for passengers and improving operational effectiveness.
The SME News Managing Director of the Year Awards recognises excellence in leadership, commitment, and determination across the UK. This additional recognition further underscores the comprehensive impact of Transreport's work in both the railway and business sectors.
CEO and Founder of Transreport, Jay Shen, expressed his gratitude for both awards: "The awards are a testament to the hard work, dedication, and vision of the entire team. At Transreport, we believe that inclusion itself is the ultimate reward and our values, ethos, and overall mission are centred around creating a more equitable and accessible world. The awards underscore the importance of our mission to make public transport truly accessible for everyone."
This double recognition comes at a time of significant growth for Transreport, following a £10 million investment secured in January 2024 to expand its flagship technology. The company's success at the RIA RISE Awards further positions it as a leader in accessibility solutions within the UK transport industry, while the SME News award highlights its broader business impact.
Building on this momentum, Transreport is thrilled to announce that it has also been shortlisted for a number of additional awards, including the National Rail Awards in the Innovation of the Year category. This nomination further highlights the company's technological prowess and its continued commitment to driving innovation in the transport industry.
About Transreport:
Transreport is the UK’s fastest-growing accessibility technology company. Founded in 2016 with the mission of democratising public transport globally for Disabled and older people, this tech-for-good scale-up is committed to its vision of equitable and inclusive travel for all.
1.3 billion people, 16% of the global population[1], are currently Disabled according to World Health Organization (WHO), with almost everyone likely to experience temporary or permanent disability at some point in their lifetime.
Transreport addresses this critical need for accessible transport through its flagship technology, Passenger Assistance, launched in 2021. This innovative solution simplifies the process of requesting journey assistance, significantly reducing the barriers Disabled and older people encounter when traveling. By partnering with transport operators to digitalise data systems, Transreport's Passenger Assistance technology increases transparency and efficiency.
Transreport’s EDI initiatives have been formally recognised with a prestigious win at the Rail Industry Association’s RISE Awards, in the Equality, Diversity and Inclusion category.
Securing £10m investment to continue to expand its technology across new geographies and transport modes, led by Puma Private Equity with participation from Pembroke VCT, the company’s core ethos remains the same: that every passenger should feel empowered to travel safely and with confidence, with access to the same richness of experience during each journey.
About Passenger Assistance:
Launched in May 2021, Transreport’s flagship technology Passenger Assistance was developed in co-collaboration with Disabled communities to create a sophisticated solution to meet the growing global demand for travel assistance.
Passenger Assistance empowers choice, providing Disabled and older people with an additional option for communicating access needs for journeys in advance.
Its dual-focused design empowers both transport operators and end-users. The staff app enhances transparency around assistance requests and automates processes to boost operational efficiency. It ensures greater reassurance for passengers that their assistance will be in place for their journey.
The passenger app has facilitated over 1.9 million total journeys and is accessible via a user-friendly website or mobile app, allowing users to arrange assistance for upcoming journeys. Passengers can create personalised profiles, easily manage their assistance requests and receive real-time updates.
With over 130,000 downloads, the passenger app has been nominated for an Apple Design Award in the Inclusive Design category, as well as shortlisted for the Scope Disability Equality Awards.
Transreport’s Passenger Assistance technology has been deployed in every train station across Great British rail and is rapidly expanding to new continents and transportation modes, providing an innovative solution to the growing demand accessible transport.
