SwimRight Academy in West Hills Invites Families to Free Swimming Evaluations During Safety Week, December 9-15, 2024

A free chance for parents to assess their children’s water skills and boost confidence for future aquatic activities

Safety Week gives parents an accessible way to understand their children’s swimming abilities” — Lenny Krayzelburg

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Families planning their next travel adventure involving pools, lakes, or beaches can start with SwimRight Academy’s Safety Week, running from December 9 to December 15, 2024. This free event offers personalized swimming evaluations for kids, helping parents gauge their children’s water skills and readiness, an essential step for safe and enjoyable water activities during vacations.Why Safety Week Matters for Families Who TravelWhether your next destination includes a hotel pool or a seaside retreat, knowing your child’s swimming proficiency is vital. SwimRight Academy’s Safety Week ensures parents have clarity on their child’s capabilities, helping to prepare them for safe, confident experiences in aquatic environments.Led by experienced instructors, these evaluations focus on fundamental skills like floating, basic strokes, and water safety awareness. Parents receive professional insights into their child’s abilities, along with recommendations tailored to their development needs.What to Expect During the Free EvaluationsHeld at SwimRight Academy’s West Hills location , Safety Week evaluations are structured to offer parents:One-on-one skill assessments with certified instructors.Feedback on swimming techniques, water comfort, and safety awareness.Actionable advice for improving water readiness before family vacations.These evaluations are ideal for children at any skill level—from beginners exploring water for the first time to more advanced swimmers who may benefit from refining their techniques.Supporting Safe Family AdventuresFor families with travel plans that involve water-based activities, proper swimming skills are more than just a convenience—they’re a necessity. Ensuring that children are comfortable and competent in the water can bring peace of mind and make vacations more enjoyable for everyone.“Safety Week gives parents an accessible way to understand their children’s swimming abilities,” said Lenny Krayzelburg, Founder of SwimRight Academy. “With professional feedback, families can feel more confident as they prepare for poolside or seaside getaways.”Reserve Your SpotSpots for the free evaluations are limited and must be reserved in advance. SwimRight Academy’s state-of-the-art facility in West Hills provides a welcoming, safe environment for kids to engage with the water under professional supervision.To register or learn more about SwimRight Academy’s Safety Week, parents can contact the academy directly. This event is a step toward safer and more enjoyable aquatic experiences for families both at home and on vacation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.