IAM Volunteer Team cares about the vulnerable and spreads love for 15 years

MACAU, November 22 - The IAM Volunteer Team organised community care activity to show their care for vulnerable communities with actual actions. The members of Association of Parents of the People with Intellectual Disabilities of Macau were invited to take part in this activity which aimed at deepening the understanding between volunteers and the members of the mentioned association and bringing a happy weekend to the participants by letting families spend time together.

On the day of the activity, about 70 members of the IAM Volunteer Team and the mentioned association took part in recreational group games, promoting their interaction and communication. Furthermore, the children of the mentioned association prepared a spectacular dance performance and danced and sang with the volunteers, creating a warm and happy atmosphere.

Guests who took part in the activity included José Maria da Fonseca Tavares, Chairman of Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of IAM; Isabel Celeste Jorge, Member of Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of IAM; Wu Keng Kuong, Ieng Weng Fat, Wong Sok Kuan and Lam Ka Chun, members of the Consultative Committee on Municipal Affairs (CC); Wong Kam Fong, chairman of the Association of Parents of the People with Intellectual Disabilities of Macau; Lao Sio Hong, vice-chairman of the aforesaid association and Im Ka Wai, secretary-general of the mentioned association.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the establishment of the IAM Volunteer Team. Over the years, the members of the Volunteer Team proactively took part in social service. Through family visits, repair of domestic water and electric equipment and organisation of various types of community care activities, the team is committed to contributing to communities and has already served more than 6,500 people. The Volunteer Team will continue to resonate the spirit of courtesy living of mutual help between neighbours and zero discrimination and provide repair and checks of domestic water and electric equipment for the elderly who live alone, families consisting of two elderly persons, people with disabilities, etc. Team members provide replacement of electrical switches, cables, plugs and residual current devices, as well as replacement of taps, hinges of windows and doors and installation of handrails. If the public or associations need assistance, they can call the IAM Civic Service Hotline at 2833 7676 or the Civic Education Resource Centre at 2847 1371 for enquiries.