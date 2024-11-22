Gauteng Legislature hosts stakeholder engagement session on public healthcare facilities

The Health and Wellness Portfolio Committee hosted a stakeholder engagement session on Thursday, 21 November 2024 in Sebokeng, where Gauteng residents shared their experiences with public healthcare facilities.

This session provided an invaluable opportunity for the Committee to hear firsthand about the challenges faced by patients in accessing quality healthcare services. Key issues raised included a lack of psychosocial healthcare in maternity wards, insufficient disability-friendly infrastructure that compromises patient confidentiality, medication shortages that hinder care and overcrowding in healthcare facilities.

The Department of Health was also present and outlined its strategies for addressing these challenges. It was noted that many of the issues raised stem from historical challenges, such as the strain on facilities caused by Gauteng’s rapidly growing population.

Many of the issues raised can be summarised to prioritising patient needs, demonstrating empathy, and consistently providing compassionate care. The Portfolio Committee emphasised the critical role of initiatives such as the “I Serve with a Smile” programme and the Batho Pele principles, which focus on placing people at the centre of service delivery. To ensure these initiatives achieve meaningful outcomes, the Committee emphasised the importance of continuous reinforcement and robust monitoring and evaluation, preventing them from becoming token efforts with minimal real-world impact. Additionally, continuous training and skills development for healthcare workers were identified as vital for maintaining high standards of care and fostering a culture of excellence in service delivery.

The Committee highlighted the need for improved coordination of referrals between healthcare facilities, to streamline patient care and ensure timely access to medication. Furthermore, the speedily conclusion to the universal electronic patient management system will greatly enhance the continuity of care and patient experience by providing healthcare workers with detailed patient histories, regardless of where services are accessed.

Additionally, the Committee stressed the need to extend healthcare networks and platforms to rural and far-flung areas as part of the rural healthcare services, such as the expansion of mobile clinics. Enhanced mobilization and targeted awareness campaigns are essential to ensure these clinics effectively serve elderly citizens and communities in these remote areas. This approach can reduce the need for patients to travel long distances to access healthcare services, contributing to a modest alleviation of overcrowding at fixed healthcare facilities.

Familiarity with the complaints management system at healthcare facilities is essential for citizens. Each facility is known to be equipped with visible and easily accessible complaint boxes, along with complaint forms and clear instructions on how to lodge a complaint. The system is designed to ensure the official registration, timely investigation, and reporting of actions taken to resolve complaints. It also allows the Portfolio Committee to track and follow up on cases, stepping in where necessary. By using this system, citizens can ensure their concerns are addressed in an efficient and transparent manner.

Concerns related to infrastructure were a significant focus of the engagement. The Committee is committed to intensifying its oversight of health infrastructure projects, ensuring their timely completion to enhance service delivery.

“The session highlighted the critical importance of participatory democracy, with citizens playing a vital role in shaping service delivery. The insights gained reaffirm the constitutional right of all South Africans to access quality healthcare. They also underscore the Portfolio Committee’s commitment to ensuring that the healthcare system meets the needs of Gauteng’s residents”; said Ezra Letsoalo, Chairperson of the Health and Wellness Portfolio Committee.

