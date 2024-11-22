Hong Kong: former journalists among 45 jailed in National Security trial

NUJ and IFJ condemn the crackdown by authorities, following sentences of up to a decade in prison.

The National Union of journalists joins the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) in condemning the crackdown and persecution of media workers. On 19 November, two former journalists, two trade union leaders and 41 pro-democracy activists were sentenced in the city’s largest National Security Law trial. Individuals face up to a decade in prison on conspiracy to commit subversion charges for their role in a plan to win control of Hong Kong’s Legislative Council (LegCo) through democratic, legal means.

In 2019, protests took place in opposition to a controversial extradition bill. 47 activists, politicians and lawmakers who had organised a democratic 2020 primary election co-ordinating efforts for an upcoming LegCo election were subsequently known as the ‘Hong Kong 47’. The group was arrested and government’s case against them hinged on an alleged plot by prospective legislators to interfere with the council’s normal operations. Of the group, 45 accused were found guilty and sentenced.

Claudia Mo, former journalist and opposition lawmaker, was sentenced to four years and nine months following a guilty plea. Gwyneth Ho, former Stand News reporter did not enter a mitigation or guilty plea and was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Carol Ng Man-yee, former Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions (HKCTU) chair, was sentenced to four years and five months prison. Winnie Yu, founder and chair of the former Hospital Authorities Employees Alliance was handed a sentence of six years and nine months in June.

All 45 found guilty have 28 days to appeal their sentence or conviction and the IFJ is urging international solidarity with those accused.

The IFJ said:

“The IFJ condemns the ongoing legal persecution of unionists, former journalists, and law makers for their participation in a peaceful, democratic process. These sentences are typical of the draconian repression faced by human rights defenders, including journalists, since the introduction of the National Security Law in 2020. Hong Kong authorities must overturn the sentences, abide by the city’s Basic Law and respect the fundamental right to freedom of association, expression and the press.”

Return to listing