Cybersecurity Icon Michael Coden Elected to Board of Directors as Opscura Continues Rapid Expansion

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Opscura , innovators of the only drop-in OT security protection platform that offers segmentation, encryption, and protection, announced the appointment of cybersecurity luminary Michael Coden, to its Board of Directors . Previously Coden was Managing Director of the Technology division and Head of the North American Cybersecurity Practice at Boston Consulting Group (BCG) where he was recognized in the Top 50 Cybersecurity Leaders in 2021 and again in 2022 by The Consulting Report. Coden will play a pivotal role in advising Opscura’s strategic initiatives and long-term vision.Coden is recognized for working with the National Security Council and NIST on development of the NIST Cybersecurity Framework for the 16 critical infrastructure sectors, receiving a letter from the White House thanking him for his leadership. He was an editor of the ISO/IEC-62443 OT Cybersecurity Standard and Coden Co-Founded MIT’s cybersecurity research consortium: Cybersecurity at MIT Sloan in 2014, where he still serves as Associate Director. Prior to BCG, Coden served as President of NextNine, Inc. an Israeli OT cybersecurity company acquired by Honeywell, and was Co-Founder and CEO of Codenoll Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: CODN), now part of Tyco Electronics.With more than four decades experience successfully developing and deploying OT security products to support his reputation in the cybersecurity sector, Coden explains, “I’m excited to be able to work with Opscura management to help organizations protect their critical OT, IoT, and automation assets, business operations, and employee safety. Opscura’s innovative platform effectively solves some of the most critical acute cybersecurity issues facing industrial automation and building automation systems today. Using Opscura’s solution, companies can, with little or no downtime, greatly enhance the security of their automation systems, preventing large business losses and even potential loss of life.”Opscura is the only OT security vendor globally offering a drop-in solution that provides segmentation, encryption, and protection for legacy assets and connected devices. By enabling rapid deployment with zero downtime, Opscura addresses a critical cybersecurity challenge in industrial automation systems, where traditional security technologies often require weeks or months of disruptive network changes. With an innovative approach, Opscura enables OT/ICS environments to implement micro-segmentation in hours and at minimal cost. Customers in manufacturing, transportation, and utilities across the US and Europe rely on Opscura's efficient segmentation and cloaking technologies.Brian Brammaeier, CEO of Opscura, says, “We are thrilled that someone of Michael Coden’s caliber appreciates the value and impact of our solution when it comes to speeding the adoption of security in OT. We all know cybersecurity’s importance to safety and continuity of service, and that the industry has been struggling to find a readily deployable, non-disruptive way to provide actual protection in our plants and factories. Michael’s experience, insight, and guidance will help us accelerate the acceptance and adoption of Opscura’s innovative and cost-effective solution.”As the newest member of the Board of Directors for Opscura, Coden shares, “Opscura’s security platform enables factories, waterworks, utilities, refineries, and all facilities with legacy ICS, SCADA, MES, and IoT systems to secure their plants cost-effectively, with near-zero downtime.” Coden concludes, “I'm excited to join Opscura's Board because the company's revolutionary technology solves a huge problem that many industrial automation and building automation users have struggled with for many years.”For more about Opscura’s revolutionary security solutions, visit www.opscura.io About OpscuraOpscura is a leading provider of drop-in operational technology (OT) security, protecting and connecting industrial networks through innovative and easy-to-implement solutions. Global customers rely on Opscura's OT Security Protection platform for network segmentation, cloaking, isolation, Software Defined Networking (SDN), and Zero Trust architecture (ZTA), together with simplified IT-OT connectivity. With solutions that can be deployed in minutes and with near-zero downtime, Opscura reduces operational risks by protecting vulnerable legacy assets and data, enhancing threat visibility, and mitigating deep-level attacker footholds.

