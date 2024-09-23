Opscura Appoints Industry Veteran as Chief Revenue Officer to Lead Market Expansion

Obbe Knoop, Chief Revenue Officer

New appointment supports OT Security company with rapid growth strategy.

Opscura's vision for protecting OT/ICS environments from cybersecurity threats is truly unique and visionary, it is going to change the way we look at securing OT/ ICS environments.” — Obbe Knoop

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Opscura , innovators of the only drop-in OT security protection platform that offers segmentation, encryption, and protection, announced today the appointment of cybersecurity expert Obbe Knoop as Chief Revenue Officer. In his role, Knoop will lead the company's rapid global expansion plans and strategy. With more than 14 years experience in the security industry, Knoop is recognized as a pioneer in the OT security market. He brings a wealth of expertise in driving global growth and helping companies hyper-scale, positioning Opscura for its next phase of expansion.Opscura is the only industrial security vendor globally that provides a comprehensive and truly drop-in solution, allowing companies to implement security measures quickly and without debilitating operational downtime. Plus, Opscura is making OT security accessible for any environment through its vendor-agnostic technology.Founded in Europe, with roots in Spain, Opscura entered the U.S. market in 2023 after years of developing and perfecting its cutting-edge security solution. With strong market validation proving its effectiveness across various industries, Opscura is well-positioned to lead the OT Security Protection Market globally, driving innovation and delivering impactful solutions at scale.Opscura CEO and CISO, Brian Brammaeier, explains the company's current standing and value proposition, "Opscura goes beyond visibility, we have a forward-looking vision and a unique OT Security Protection Platform that we're ready to take to scale. With Obbe as our CRO, we can expand further throughout North America, Europe, and beyond. We're ready to make bigger waves in the OT security market."Brammaeier continues, "Our truly innovative drop-in OT Security Protection Platform pushes the norms, delivering robust OT security protection through instant segmentation, state-of-the-art encryption technology, and patented cloaking technology . We have built an industry-agnostic solution that ensures compatibility and allows our partners and customers to focus on production while we focus on protection."With a growing presence in critical infrastructure, including manufacturing, transportation, and utilities throughout North America and Europe, this new appointment is calculated and well-timed, enabling Opscura for rapid, global growth. In his role as Chief Revenue Officer, Knoop will be in charge of Sales and Partnership activities globally.In his own words, Knoop says, "Opscura's vision for protecting OT/ICS environments from cybersecurity threats is truly unique and visionary, it is going to change the way we look at securing OT/ ICS environments. I'm extremely excited to be a part of such an innovative company challenging the current status quo."Knoop continues, "What Opscura essentially does is provide customers with an instant Zero Trust "2.0" environment on steroids, deployed in just days without any required production downtime. Our drop-in solution enables immediate OT network segmentation, granular access control, and, most importantly, the cloaking of vulnerable and end-of-life OT assets. We basically make OT/ICS assets invisible for potential threats, which is a radical new way of thinking about OT/ICS asset protection.""This new way of thinking about OT/ICS Security Protection is truly unique and one of the main reasons I'm so excited about joining Opscura. We're not a better "mousetrap" or point solution, but a completely new approach to OT/ICS security. With our new global expansion plans and with the help of our global partners, I'm confident Opscura will take off quickly and become the de facto standard for securing OT/ICS infrastructures going forward." explains Knoop.To learn more about Opscura's transformative OT Security Protection Platform, please visit www.opscura.io About OpscuraOpscura protects and connects industrial networks with easy-to-implement innovations that are safe to use deep within operational infrastructure. Validated by global partners, Opscura reduces operational risks by protecting vulnerable legacy industrial assets and data, eliminating deep-level attacker footholds, and enriching threat visibility data. Brownfield and greenfield global customers rely on Opscura for OT cloaking, isolation, and Zero Trust authentication, together with simplified IT-OT connectivity. Learn more about Opscura at www.opscura.io

