New Hospitality Group SIX & SIX PRIVATE ISLANDS to Open Six Resorts in the Maldives Over Six Years

MALE, MALDIVES, November 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SIX & SIX PRIVATE ISLANDS is poised to transform hospitality in the Maldives. Co-founder & CEO Laith Pharaon has launched the company to craft a fresh, new approach that’s based on intuitive service, simple-yet-artistic design, and a cosmopolitan lifestyle. Officially announced today, the company has embarked on its first development phase of six resorts. The first two will open in South Malé Atoll in 2025 and 2026. Each of the individually branded properties will offer a completely unique stay, but all will be united in their shared philosophy of giving guests spectacular stays that are customised to their lifestyles.SIX & SIX’s guest-centric approach goes beyond the levels of personalisation seen in traditional resorts. Guests will have complete freedom over how they dine, explore, play, and relax. Expert health and nutrition specialists and personal trainers will create individualised wellness programmes, utilising state-of the-art facilities and techniques. This tailored approach to experiential travel will also include one-of-a-kind opportunities to connect with the Maldives’ stunning nature and rich culture.A leading figure in the lifestyle-hospitality space, Laith will lend his personal touch to the concepts, making each resort extrememly distincitve within the Maldives. By doing away with the standardised touchpoints that are ubiquitous in the country, and instead focusing on unparalelled moments of awe, he will empower guests to experience the true, authentic beauty of the country.“Maldives is a place where natural luxury is at its best,” says Laith. “SIX & SIX, through its service culture and delivery, will elevate the guest journey. We will ensure that guests enjoy the ultimate luxuries: the time, the space, and the freedom to be themselves. By removing things that gets in the way, we can focus on delighting guests who already have it all.”SIX & SIX’s first resort, RAH GILI MALDIVES, is perched on the edge of the South Malé Atoll beside an exclusive dolphin sanctuary where hundreds of the playful mammals gather during breeding season. On land, guests will indulge in a range of fine dining, one-off events, and cultural happenings. Opening Q4 2025, guests will be able to choose from the resort’s 74 pool villas, including 38 overwater, ranging from 120 to 200 square metres and 8m x 2.5m pools. Sleek design, whimsical surprises and buzzing social spaces will combine to create an exclusive haven for in-the-know globetrotters.In 2026, SIX & SIX will open the epitome of island luxury—DHON MAAGA MALDIVES. Also in South Malé Atoll, the ultra-luxe hideaway will offer some of the Maldives’ most colossal and plush accommodations as 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom villas. Guests will be spoilt for choice from the 31 overwater and 25 beach villas ranging from 250 up to 400+ square metres and feature 16m x 4m pools, bathtubs inlaid with semi-precious gems, and zen courtyards. Private-jet transfers, an expansive wine cellar, state-of the-art spa and wellness facilities, and world-class restaurants will make the resort one of the most extravagant in the world.“All of our resorts will offer first-of-their kind experiences” says Director of Operations Marc Gussing. “The end-to-end journeys start before guests even arrive and are filled with touches designed for each individual. Our ambition is to be the go-to resort operator for the bon-vivants who demand customisation so that they can create their own, ideal story. After nearly 15 years in the country, I’m delighted to be a part of the company that will transform luxury hospitality in the Maldives.”Born out of a deep love for the island nation, SIX & SIX will also take a leading role in protecting the Maldives’ environment and contributing to its society. Located on some of the country’s most pristine isles, SIX & SIX-managed resorts have extremely ambitious ESG targets, demonstrating the company’s deep commitment to holistic sustainability. Extensive use of solar-power, zero-waste to landfill, local produce support, reef rehabilitation, and community programmes will help to preserve the nation’s wondrous environment and way of life.

