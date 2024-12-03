Greece Golden Visa by Investment in Startup: New Option Explained — Immigrant Invest's Expert

CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Starting January 1st, 2025, investors will be able to obtain Greece Golden Visa by investing in a startup. This was announced by the Press Office of the Ministry of National Economy and Finance in November, 2024. The announcement outlined the conditions for acquiring a residence permit under the new option.Latest news on the startup investment option in GreeceAccording to the draft by the Ministry of National Economy and Finance, foreign nationals may qualify for the Greece Golden Visa if they invest at least €250,000.The startup project requirements:Registration in the National Startup Registry, Elevate Greece.Creation of at least two jobs within the first year.Maintenance of job numbers for a minimum of five years from the date of investment.The investor should limit their equity participation to no more than 33%of the capital.Best options of Greece Golden VisaWhile the performance of this investment option is uncertain, it offers several potential advantages:lower investment threshold — €250,000 is significantly less than, for example, the €500,000—€800,000 required for real estate in prime areas;portfolio diversification — startup investment provides an alternative to the traditional real estate focus;potential high returns — startups may yield significant profits if the business succeeds.We recommend consulting professionals to carefully evaluate the risks and benefits before proceeding.Other investment options available under the Greece Golden VisaReal estate investment. The most popular way to obtain Greek residency by investment is through real estate. Investors can purchase residential or commercial properties, either single or multiple units.Minimum investment amounts:€800,000 in Attica, Thessaloniki, Mykonos, Santorini, and islands with over 3,100 residents;€400,000 in other regions;€250,000 for properties purchased for renovation or residential conversion.Other options include a 10-year lease or timeshare of tourist accommodation, as well as real estate acquired through inheritance or as a gift. In each case, the minimum investment required is €400,000.An example of a residential property investors can purchase for the Greece Golden VisaPurchase of securities. For those not interested in real estate, acquiring securities is an alternative investment route for the Greece Golden Visa. Investors can choose from:shares in mutual or alternative investment funds, with a minimum investment of €350,000;government bonds, requiring a minimum of €500,000;corporate or government bonds listed for trading, with a minimum investment of €800,000.Other options. Investors may also opt to either open a fixed-term deposit in a Greek bank or make a capital investment in a Greek company. Both options require a minimum investment of €500,000.How to choose the best investment optionTo select the ideal investment option for the Greece Golden Visa, you should start by identifying your primary objectives.Startup investment. This suits those with high risk tolerance or an interest in Greece's innovation ecosystem. Socially conscious investors may also value its focus on job creation and economic growth.Property purchase. With a minimum investment of €250,000, this is ideal for those seeking rental income or appreciating assets. Annual rental yields can reach 5%, making it a solid option for long-term value or extended stays in Greece.Securities or bank deposits. Greek bonds, shares, or deposits are ideal for low-maintenance investors, though returns are generally modest.Business investment. Investing in a Greek business offers growth potential but may require active management.Other European countries with Golden Visa programs Several other European countries offer Golden Visa programs, each with unique investment options, requirements, and processing times. Some of the most popular programs are in Portugal, Spain, Hungary, Italy, and Cyprus.Minimum investment amounts by country:€250,000 in Italy, Hungary, and Portugal;€300,000 in Cyprus;€500,000 in Spain.How to contact Immigrant InvestImmigrant Invest has specialised in investment immigration since 2006, helping investors obtain citizenship and residency in Europe, the Caribbean, and beyond.To take the first steps toward your Greece Golden Visa, book an appointment with Immigrant Invest expert :

